Hang in There, Nike!

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Nike's cute reworking of the inimitable "Hang in there, baby!" motivational posters makes for a perfect T-shirt. It also makes for a bit of unintentional self-reflection.

There's been much hay made as of late about Nike's tenuous financial straits as the sportswear giant cedes territory to upstarts like HOKA and On.

Now, Nike ain't going nowhere — it's a long way to the top and an even longer way down — but it is having to reassess its fortunes and positioning in the current state of the market.

Such is life: Pobody's nerfect. And Nike missed a few tricks with, say, the lifestyle running market that its young rivals currently dominate.

And, as such, a little reminder to hang in there isn't terribly misplaced.

Though it's only available as a child's T-shirt, the hang in there tee is a pretty clever little riff on a classic, flipping the cat dangling from a tree to a kitten clutching to a Swoosh.

For only $25 on Nike's website, it ain't gonna solve Nike's financial concerns but the timing is pretty amusing.

And despite investor grumblings, you can't argue with Nike's presence.

Between dropping still-hyped sneakers, reviving all-time classics, dishing red-hot collabs and dressing the Olympics' biggest stars, Nike remains sportswear's big dog.

But even the big dog benefits from motivation, even if it comes courtesy of a little cat.

