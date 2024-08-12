Hang in There, Nike!

Nike's cute reworking of the inimitable "Hang in there, baby!" motivational posters makes for a perfect T-shirt. It also makes for a bit of unintentional self-reflection.

There's been much hay made as of late about Nike's tenuous financial straits as the sportswear giant cedes territory to upstarts like HOKA and On.

Now, Nike ain't going nowhere — it's a long way to the top and an even longer way down — but it is having to reassess its fortunes and positioning in the current state of the market.

Such is life: Pobody's nerfect. And Nike missed a few tricks with, say, the lifestyle running market that its young rivals currently dominate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, as such, a little reminder to hang in there isn't terribly misplaced.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Though it's only available as a child's T-shirt, the hang in there tee is a pretty clever little riff on a classic, flipping the cat dangling from a tree to a kitten clutching to a Swoosh.

For only $25 on Nike's website, it ain't gonna solve Nike's financial concerns but the timing is pretty amusing.

And despite investor grumblings, you can't argue with Nike's presence.

Between dropping still-hyped sneakers, reviving all-time classics, dishing red-hot collabs and dressing the Olympics' biggest stars, Nike remains sportswear's big dog.

But even the big dog benefits from motivation, even if it comes courtesy of a little cat.