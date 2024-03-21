Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Most Versatile Sneaker Is Now Even More So

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
HOKA’s super-adaptable Transport sneaker might only be less than four-months old, but it’s already been rejigged a handful of times, such is its versatility.

After debuting as the HOKA Transport back in January, the versatile silhouette reappeared a couple months later by way of the HOKA Transport X, a more techy, carbon-plated iteration of the OG.

Now HOKA has added the HOKA Transport GTX to the seemingly ever-growing collection of Transports: a sneaker that features the same core build as its predecessors, but with an added layer of all-weather durability.

For starters, unlike the others, the HOKA Transport GTX is clad in GORE-TEX and boasts an all-over GTX Invisible Fit for enhanced moisture management. Underfoot, the Transport GTX employs a super-sustainable sugarcane EVA midsole and a grippy EcoStep Recycled EVO outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the original Transport, HOKA’s new GORE-TEX version houses the same quick-toggle lace system, as opposed to the classic laces that came with the Transport X.

HOKA’s Transport GTX is perhaps the brand’s best all-round sneaker. It has all the credentials of a high-performing trail sneaker with its techy features, it ticks the comfort boxes when it comes to an everyday shoe, and, most importantly, it looks the part, too.

HOKA has had a mega 2024 with its mainline releases so far and, thanks to its new Transport GTX, available online now, it’s only getting better.

