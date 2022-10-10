Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Honey Dijon & Scholl Made Orthopedic Platforms

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Brand: Honey Fucking Dijon x Scholl

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Scholl's website

Release Date: October 20, 2022

Editor's Notes: Scholl, the orthopedic footwear brand known in America as Dr. Scholl's, is bucking its geriatric reputation through an unexpected collaboration with fashion's favorite DJ, Honey Fucking Dijon (HFD for short).

Don't expect more velcro-strapped sneakers and cushy inserts. HFD turns her eye on Scholl's classic Pescura sandal, a wooden slip-on invented by founder Dr. William Scholl that dates back to the early '60s. The clompy sandal is transformed into a faux fur-lined clog, complete with silver grommets and a matching buckle at the vamp.

Also on hand are footwear's most orthopedically sound platform heels, slingblack clogs that offer at least four inches of height. Want to maintain a low center of gravity? Completing the HFD x Scholl trio is a pair of sensible leather slides.

According to Honey Dijon, the shoes are inspired by the '70s, "when times were sexy and fun and the Pescura could go straight from the beach to the club." No complaints here.

Scholl has been on a collaborative streak lately, partnering with the likes of GmBH and GANNI in an apparent quest to rejuvenate its image — and honestly, it's working. From the looks of it, the podiatrist-founded brand is poised to become unexpectedly trendy, a transformation akin to Birkenstock's recent makeover.

From Birkenstocks to Crocs to Scholl, ugly shoes are finally getting their flowers. Now, please excuse me while I slip into my orthopedic heels.

