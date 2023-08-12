Honor the Gift FW23 Echoes the Tones of the Inner City

Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift gets better and better with each seasonal collection, and the Fall/Winter 2023 collection certainly advances the brand's winning streak.

Titled "Tones of the Inner City," Honor the Gift's FW23 collection follows a warm, pleasing palette, speaking to the range of skin tones found in inner cities (inner cities are characterized as low-income areas with majority-minority residents).

Westbrook, who comes from an inner city in Los Angeles, often draws inspiration from his childhood experience for Honor the Gift Collections. Essentially, Honor the Gift is an homage to Westbrook's upbringing, "built out of respect for where he came from and where anyone can take themselves," as the label puts it.

Honor the Gift's FW23 again taps into the brand's core with tonal knitwear, cozy sweats, roomy trousers, carpenter jackets, and graphic tees realized in tasteful brown shades inspired by the people of color in inner cities.

Like previous collections, Honor the Gift FW23 offers up menswear, womenswear, and kids' wear, all produced out of Los Angeles. For FW23, the full-family offerings pretty much follow the same vibe, with a few extra bangers here and there for each category.

Honor the Gift

For FW23, womenswear receives a couple of cropped styles alongside some chic slip and mesh dresses. At the same time, mini uniforms for the kiddos materialize as pleated skirts, sweater dresses, playful, bubble graphics on comfy-looking garms.

In between, you'll also notice some cool denim pieces, including wide-leg baggies, matching jean jackets, and a Y2K-friendly tube dress.

For those looking to cop, the first delivery of Honor the Gift FW23 is currently up for grabs on Honor the Gift's website. It's safe to assume the second drop isn't too far behind (keep your eye out).

What can I say? Honor the Gift FW23 is a fashion treat. No surprises there, especially coming from our FRONTPAGE alum Westbrook known for his excellent off-court style, including nipple-freeing sweaters, ankle-rejecting pants, and *that* Thom Browne skirt moment.

The style star is spreading his stylish wealth all the while telling his story. A gift to be honored, indeed.