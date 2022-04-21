What Do 'Euphoria' Stars & Elderly Influencers Have in Common? HUGO

Some people dressed down for Coachella and others came to flex, especially when it came to the Tiktok crowd.

Specifically, the Tiktokers who pulled up to the HUGO House and HUGO x Soho Desert House to experience a couple days of once-in-a-lifetime thrills.

This being HUGO's first Tiktok-centric activation, the brand aimed to come out swinging with a bevy of heavy-hitting partners, who all flexed their best HUGO throughout the first weekend of Coachella (April 15-17).

First, famous Tiktokers like Benji Krol, Noen Eubanks, Desi luila, and Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry moved into the HUGO House, a plush pad decked out with a pool, thematic HUGO furniture, a built-in photo studio, and all the Coachella merch they could ever want, including special shades created by HUGO's eyewear partner, Safilo.

A couple pals rolled up throughout the weekend, including Nicky Champa, Pierre Amaury Crespeau, Nia Sioux, Avani Gregg, and The Old Gays, fabulously decked out in crop tops and cut-off jorts.

Later in the weekend, the HUGO House even hosted a DIY session where the photo studio was put to ample use, highlighting the stars' custom-dyed T-shirts and patched denim layering pieces, all made-to-measure on the premises.

HUGO also took over a section of the Soho Desert House pop-up on April 16, setting up a giant set of HUGO sunglasses and a few lounge spots thoughtfully branded with unmistakable logos and HUGO's signature red hue.

With its lush lake and palm trees aplenty, the Soho Desert House was a desert oasis.

The main event, besides the crowds of beautiful people — which included Charles Melton, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and model Dilone — was HUGO brand ambassador and rapper Big Matthew who hit the stage with a set of hits, the perfect soundtrack to the setting sun, snacks, sips, and sights.