XL? J Balvin Only Wears XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXL (Literally)

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

J Balvin puts it all in perspective. And by perspective, I mean the proportions of his wild Vetements outfit, wherein Balvin is practically swallowed by giant camo pants and the world's biggest hoodie. 

It looks like the aptly-named 16XL hoodie from Vetements’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection is possibly the most comfortable thing Balvin's ever worn. It's probably the comfiest thing that anyone's ever worn.

Vetements has always played with generous silhouettes but this is different. In promo shots, its 16XL hoodie looks like a gigantic snuggie, though on Balvin it’s easier to see that the sweatshirt is wearable in real life. Well, maybe semi-wearable, if you're going for streetwear jedi.

And definitely not wearable to the airport. TSA would most definitely have to stop you to check if you were hiding another human under there. 

While the 16XL hoodie might be ridiculously large, it looks right at home on Balvin, especially paired with equally massive camo cargo pants.

The Colombian singer manages to make even this extreme look appear to be nothing but cool and at ease.

It probably helps that Balvin has long been associated with Vetements, most recently sitting front row at its Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in Paris but also rocking custom Vetements onstage at his concerts and even trying on the oversized construction suit he wore to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2023 with none other than Jimmy Fallon. 

Clearly, he is a fan and, really, basically an ambassador of sorts, what with the way he's flexing his giant hoodie right in front of his photogenic Tesla Cybertruck.

Vetements somehow makes perfect sense as a label that Balvin would wear if only because it fits his public persona. He's also larger than life, so who else should Balvin be wearing? 

“Who needs bedding when you can sleep in this,” one person commented on a Vetements Instagram post of its massive 16XL hoodie. No lies were told. It would be not saying enough to call the streetwear label’s new hoodie simply “oversized.” It’s more than that.

Vetements clearly has a sense of humor about itself, though it's also quite serious about its work.

It's sort of like Balvin as a musician, in that he's both charmingly self-conscious and immensely talented.

Not an easy combo to pull off but that's why there's only one J Balvin.

And only one Vetements.

