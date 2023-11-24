Sign up to never miss a drop
Jennifer Lawrence's Wardrobe Malfunction Proves She's One Of Us

in Style

Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe malfunction at Dior's Holiday Lighting event the week of Thanksgiving was reminiscent of her 2013 tumble at the Oscars, clad in the same brand.

Speaking at the lighting of Dior’s Carousel of Dreams in New York City, Lawrence – who was wearing a white button-down shirt, a pleated midi-skirt, knee-high velvet boots, and a belt – suffered a glitch of epic proportions when her leather belt flew off of her jacket mid-speech and onto the streets of Manhattan.

Lawrence could only laugh at the sudden sartorial mishap, as could everyone else including Dior CEO, Delphine Arnault.

For Lawrence, though, this malfunction is simply a minor blip in a wardrobe that's been full of heat over the last few months. When she isn't trying to locate her leather belt, she’s often wearing some of the most neutral, classic things: long, camel-colored wool coats, the freshest white tees, blouses, and pintuck khaki trousers have been some recent favorites.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez might also arguably be potential queens of a quiet luxury flex, but only Lawrence makes her outfits seem accessible to mere civilians. Sure, it’s at the expense of her dignity, but who’s to complain in a Dior wool coat? 

Lawrence is peak quiet luxury, if only because her outfit was so understated it’s hard to even imagine how a belt cinched around her waist could get so much air. Thankfully moments like this don’t often get in the way of JLaw’s style. What a relief.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
