HBO's Official 'Succession' Merch Tells Quiet Luxury to F*%k Off

Quiet luxury this, stealth wealth that — HBO's official line of Succession merchandise is neither subtle nor posh. In fact, it's outright gauche.

That might be the point, though. After all, Waystar Royco — the Roy-owned media conglomerate whose logo is emblazoned on HBO's collection of hoodies, T-shirts, and fleece vests (major "Midtown Uniform" vibes) — is hardly the picture of good taste.

Succession-heads willing to embrace the humor of it all can also choose from an array of Waystar Royco-branded lifestyle items including a leather flask, leather notebook, and decanter set (there's nothing like a nip of whiskey after verbally abusing your family).

For fans whose allegiance to the Roy family runs particularly deep, don't miss the selection of ATN News merchandise, printed with "We Here For You" — Tom and Cousin Greg's hilariously horrible slogan for Waystar Royco's news station obviously inspired by Fox.

HBO is also offering a series of coffee mugs bearing quotes from Succession's cast of colorful characters. Highlights: "You can't make a Tomlette without breaking a few Greggs" (Tom Wambsgans), "There's no boundaries if you're cool" (Kendall Roy), and "I thought I heard a clown car pull up" (Roman Roy).

If you're not above wearing a $25 tee or sipping from non-Baccarat drinkware, fuck off (Logan's words, not mine) and head to HBO's website to check out its line of official Succession merchandise.