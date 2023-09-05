Jimmy Butler & J Balvin Cement Bromance With Matching Hats

It's official: Jimmy Butler and J Balvin are BFFs. The Miami Heat MVP and Colombian singer have been hanging hard in New York the past few days and, on September 5, they cemented their budding bromance at the 2023 US Open.

Butler and Balvin sat side-by-side in the stands, watching new friends Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff take center stage.

As a symbol of their friendship and shared disregard for the folks sitting behind them, B 'n B wore matching wide-brimmed hats. Cute!

The fancy lids are actually sombrero vueltiao, traditional hats from Balvin's native Columbia that's indicative of the region's indigenous tribes.

The fancy, woven headwear is obviously a thoughtful shout-out to Balvin's home and, certainly, they look quite cool but the most important takeaway is that Balvin brought a matching one for his pal Jimmy Butler as well.

More like... som-bro-ro. Right? No? No.

But what better way to share a moment with a new friend at the 2023 US Open than by sharing some cultural heritage and a cool hat with your bro?

More like... US Bro-pen. Right? No. Wrong.

J Balvin and Jimmy Butler's hangs were first solidified in late August when the pair were seen casually hooping together in New York's Chelsea Park. Balvin even wore his unreleased second Jordan Brand sneaker to commemorate the moment.

More like Jordan Bro- never mind.

Still, if ever there were two dudes badly in-need of a sit-com, it's gotta be Jimmy Butler and J Balvin. A pair of guys who both lay claim to the initials "JB" and unparalleled cultural reach hanging out, wearing cool hats? It writes itself.

Call it Balvin 'n Butler and you're off to the races. Or the US Open, in this case.