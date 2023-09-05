Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jimmy Butler & J Balvin Cement Bromance With Matching Hats

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

It's official: Jimmy Butler and J Balvin are BFFs. The Miami Heat MVP and Colombian singer have been hanging hard in New York the past few days and, on September 5, they cemented their budding bromance at the 2023 US Open.

Butler and Balvin sat side-by-side in the stands, watching new friends Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff take center stage.

As a symbol of their friendship and shared disregard for the folks sitting behind them, B 'n B wore matching wide-brimmed hats. Cute!

The fancy lids are actually sombrero vueltiao, traditional hats from Balvin's native Columbia that's indicative of the region's indigenous tribes.

The fancy, woven headwear is obviously a thoughtful shout-out to Balvin's home and, certainly, they look quite cool but the most important takeaway is that Balvin brought a matching one for his pal Jimmy Butler as well.

More like... som-bro-ro. Right? No? No.

But what better way to share a moment with a new friend at the 2023 US Open than by sharing some cultural heritage and a cool hat with your bro?

More like... US Bro-pen. Right? No. Wrong.

J Balvin and Jimmy Butler's hangs were first solidified in late August when the pair were seen casually hooping together in New York's Chelsea Park. Balvin even wore his unreleased second Jordan Brand sneaker to commemorate the moment.

More like Jordan Bro- never mind.

Still, if ever there were two dudes badly in-need of a sit-com, it's gotta be Jimmy Butler and J Balvin. A pair of guys who both lay claim to the initials "JB" and unparalleled cultural reach hanging out, wearing cool hats? It writes itself.

Call it Balvin 'n Butler and you're off to the races. Or the US Open, in this case.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 21 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • Loewe Selvedge Denim Heels
    Selvedge Turn Ups & Stilettos Are Loewe's Bread & Butter
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • colorful leggings on a model
    Adizero In on These Running Classics
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • joe freshgoods new balance 650
    Jumpman? Joe Freshgoods Introduces the "Stuntman" 650s
    • Sneakers
  • neu-york-highsnobiety-main-campaign
    Introducing Our Neu York Collection, An Ode To Our Second Home
    • Style
  • Jimmy Butler & J Balvin sit next to each other at the 2023 US Open wearing matching hats
    Jimmy Butler & J Balvin Cement Bromance With Matching Hats
    • Culture
  • Fucking Awesome's first womenswear collection, designed by Chloë Sevigny
    Chloë Sevigny on Designing Fucking Awesome Booty Shorts & Skate Skirts
    • Style
  • nike snkrs day releases
    Nike’s 2023 SNKRS Day Releases (So Far) Are In
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023