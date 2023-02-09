Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Finally, JJJJound's NB 991s Are DDDDropping

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
JJJJound
This article was posted on January 19, 2023, and updated on February 7, 2023

Brand: JJJJound x New Balance

Model: 991

Release Date: February 9 (JJJJound's website), February 17 (globally)

Price: $250

Buy: New Balance's website & JJJJound's website

New BalanceJJJJound MADE in UK 991
$250
Buy at New Balance
Editor's Notes: Nothing quite hits the spot like a JJJJound collaboration, but when said collaborator is New Balance? Even better.

Following numerous takes on the 992 and 990 — including a recent flurry of local exclusives — the two companies are back for a run at one of NB’s other most iconic silhouettes: the 991.

After close-up images of a grey/brown take began circling the internet late last year, the Montreal-based creative studio took to Instagram to reveal yet another pair of JJJJound x New Balance sneakers in all their earth-toned glory.

And, spoiler alert: they slap!

As we’ve come to expect from a Justin Saunders collaboration, little has been tweaked. In fact, from the images shared, at least, there’s no JJJJound branding in sight aside from the insole (presumably).

That being said, we expect there to be some minimal embroidered branding on the tongue and maybe towards the heel, with maybe a touch more on the 991’s epochal reflective heel.

JJJJound / Alassane Diawara, Dayanne Bienvenue
The pair's latest collab is set to drop initially at JJJJound on February 9, before a New Balance release on February 17 later. And, if their previous drops are anything to go by, they'll likely sell out faster than you can say "Juh-juh-juh-jound."

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
Style Writer
