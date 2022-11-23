Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
JJJJound's Latest NB Are For Montreal Residents Only

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

This article was published on November 11, 2022, and updated on November 23, 2022

New Balance’s 990 silhouette is no stranger to a collaboration.

The focus of link-ups with the likes of Patta, Aimé Leon Dore, and Bodega in the last 12 months alone, the 990 is seemingly the perfect shoe to mess with.

That being the case, Montreal-based label JJJJound is taking its third swing at the chunky dad silhouette for Fall/Winter 2022, reworking the sneaker in a smooth chocolatey brown colorway. Delicious.

The catch? They'll only be available exclusively in-person at JJJJound's upcoming installation in Montreal on November 25.

The Justin Saunders-founded brand has dropped takes of the 990 twice already this year, the first of which saw the 990 arrive in a pleasing green hue, while the latter saw the sneaker draped in an all-over green-brown hue.

Unlike the latter, JJJJound has opted for an off-white ABZORB sole as opposed to the previous monochromatic take, something which matches the sneaker’s crisp white laces.

This autumnal color ensemble is something JJJJound is becoming renowned for, after re-releasing its second brown-green Danner collaboration earlier this year, following a successful debut back in 2020.

Information regarding JJJJound's Montreal pop-up is yet to be confirmed, although a date and pricing has been revealed as November 25 and $265 CAD respectively.

Quick one: do I know anyone based in Montreal? Asking for a friend.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
