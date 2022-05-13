Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
JJJJound Turned Its New Balance Sneakers Into SS22 Apparel

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
JJJJound / Liam O’Reilly
If you took the L on the question — where "Polyester Black" was reportedly the correct answer — to gain access to the latest JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 sneakers, the brand's latest drop is probably your closest chance at the kicks (well, color-wise, that is).

Following the brown/black 990v3 drop, the Montreal-based creative studio launched its Spring/Summer 2022 apparel coollection in pretty much the same colorways as the shoes.

JJJJound's SS22 pieces — which range from $185 to $190 — consist of hoodies, sweatpants, and crewneck pullovers in black and olive.

You already know there's not much to it with JJJJound involved when it comes to the design. The design studio's SS22 pieces are as straightforward as possible, touting tiny JJJJound branding on the chest and pockets of the tops and pants, respectively.

Some may call it boring. Others may think it's fire. Regardless, the simplest of simple garments is JJJJound's wave.

Aside from its SS22 collection and maybe even its FW18 hoodies, the craziest we've seen JJJJoound get is its "A Tasteful BAPE" hoodie with the BAPE Ape Head. The piece was still quite understated, to say the least, carrying a plain white graphic on a grey hoodie.

While JJJJound didn't get too wild with its APC collab, they did switch things up with a cursive logo and political cartoon-style graphic tee.

When the brand isn't stepping outside its comfort zone, JJJJound sticks to the basics (literally), and the latest SS22 is proof of that.

For those who enjoy the more JJJJound-simple pleasures of life, the brand's SS22 apparel collection is now available on JJJJound's online shop.

Who knows? You may actually get the chance to wear the sweats with the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3s if you're lucky enough to score the sneakers again on May 18.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
