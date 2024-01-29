Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Are Keeping It 1000, Sneaker-Wise

Fresh off serving up three excellent sneakers in December, Joe Freshgoods is now taking his New Balance partnership up a notch — more like to 1,000.

Joe Freshgoods recently shared his Paris Fashion Week photo dump, which included a sneak peek at a collaborative New Balance 1000 sneaker box — right in between moments of Brent Faiyaz in JFG 990v4s and Joe's appearance at Pharrell's western-themed Louis Vuitton show.

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 packaging boasted graffiti writing, including the model number and New Balance and Joe Freshgoods' logos. There were also cool flames, too.

Joe Freshgoods' didn't reveal the actual sneaker, of course. But the top of the New Balance 1000 shoe box was slightly open — not too much, but just enough to get folks buzzing about what's waiting inside.

Alleged photos of Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 leaked before Joe's packaging preview. The images show the sneaker's toe, which boasts deep burgundy and black hues plus 1000 branding. There's also a shot of a colorful outsole.

It remains unknown if this is Joe Freshgoods' official New Balance 1000 sneaker, but it certainly aligns with the designer's rich color stories displayed on his past New Balance and Vans sneaker collabs.

After tapping Joe Freshgoods to debut the chunky 9060 shoe (the JFG way, of course), it seems New Balance is again enlisting the Chicago designer (plus other strong partners) to give the New Balance 1000 a proper revival.

Teddy Santis, New Balance's Made in U.S.A. creative director and Aimé Leon Dore founder, also showed off a New Balance 1000 sneaker during his famous Instagram story dumps, often featuring soon-come sneaker projects.

There are no hard release details for Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 sneaker collab, let alone any full looks at the shoe. But if it's anything like the designer's previous drops, buckle in because we're in for another ride of buzzy teasers and good kicks.