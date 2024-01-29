Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Are Keeping It 1000, Sneaker-Wise

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Fresh off serving up three excellent sneakers in December, Joe Freshgoods is now taking his New Balance partnership up a notch — more like to 1,000.

Joe Freshgoods recently shared his Paris Fashion Week photo dump, which included a sneak peek at a collaborative New Balance 1000 sneaker box — right in between moments of Brent Faiyaz in JFG 990v4s and Joe's appearance at Pharrell's western-themed Louis Vuitton show.

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 packaging boasted graffiti writing, including the model number and New Balance and Joe Freshgoods' logos. There were also cool flames, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Joe Freshgoods' didn't reveal the actual sneaker, of course. But the top of the New Balance 1000 shoe box was slightly open — not too much, but just enough to get folks buzzing about what's waiting inside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alleged photos of Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 leaked before Joe's packaging preview. The images show the sneaker's toe, which boasts deep burgundy and black hues plus 1000 branding. There's also a shot of a colorful outsole.

It remains unknown if this is Joe Freshgoods' official New Balance 1000 sneaker, but it certainly aligns with the designer's rich color stories displayed on his past New Balance and Vans sneaker collabs.

After tapping Joe Freshgoods to debut the chunky 9060 shoe (the JFG way, of course), it seems New Balance is again enlisting the Chicago designer (plus other strong partners) to give the New Balance 1000 a proper revival.

Teddy Santis, New Balance's Made in U.S.A. creative director and Aimé Leon Dore founder, also showed off a New Balance 1000 sneaker during his famous Instagram story dumps, often featuring soon-come sneaker projects.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There are no hard release details for Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 sneaker collab, let alone any full looks at the shoe. But if it's anything like the designer's previous drops, buckle in because we're in for another ride of buzzy teasers and good kicks.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XH GTX
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550VGB
New Balance
$165
We Recommend
  • Diesel leather bag
    Diesel, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • supreme muppets collab 2024
    Get Ready for a Supreme & Muppets Reunion
    • Sneakers
  • Drake & son Adonis dine out in New York in January 2024
    Unlike Dad, Drake's Son Adonis Already Has His Style Figured Out
    • Style
  • Hajime Sorayama's PUMA Lunar New Year 2024 sneaker collab in silver
    Hajime Sorayama's Draconic PUMAs Really Do Look Lunar
    • Sneakers
  • Porsche's 2024 Macan electric SUV
    The 2024 Macan Reflects Porsche's Fossil Fuel-Free Future
    • Culture
  • jordan foam runner clog
    Nike's Got Its Own Foam Runner
    • Sneakers
  • joe freshgoods new balance 1000 collab
    Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Are Keeping It 1000, Sneaker-Wise
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024