Joe Freshgoods' Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Red Hot Stepper

"Summer about to be busy as hell," Joe Freshgoods posted back in May on X (you may remember it as Twitter). New Balance appears to be part of the designer's summer plans, judging by this new sneaker collaboration floating around our social media feeds.

Following the long-awaited delivery of his Y2K dad shoes, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are already embarking on their next assignment. This time, the two dive again into the 990 series for a New Balance 990v6 sneaker team-up.

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 990v6 sneaker is arguably the designer's boldest sneakers yet, revealed in an eye-catching tonal red colorway.

Joe Freshgoods' very first New Balance — the "Anatomy of the Heart" 992s — came in romantic red shades alongside soft pink hints. But the newest New Balance sneaker looks fresh from a "Red October" bath.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Based on the early look, the monochromatic paint job tops classic textures like mesh underlays and velvety suede panels. The red scheme even covers the model's super thick base (it's usually pumped with New Balance's comfy FuelCell foam).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Expect the New Balance 990v6 to be more than just a stunning colorway. As we've seen with Joe Freshgoods' other works, another meaningful JFG story likely lies beneath that red-toned exterior.

Joe Freshgoods' latest New Balance sneaker is currently making its rounds across the sneaker world, thanks to some leakers. However, neither the designer nor New Balance has mentioned anything about the new shoe.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v6 sneakers are rumored to be hitting the shelves before the summer is over (some say around August). If so, the designer is truly in for an exciting season with New Balance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Joe Freshgoods recently launched a dedicated archive page, essentially launching JFG memorabilia like clothing pieces and even his beautiful New Balance 993s from past iconic projects.

It looks like this tone-zoned 990v6 will soon be part of JFG history.