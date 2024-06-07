Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Joe Freshgoods' Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Red Hot Stepper

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

"Summer about to be busy as hell," Joe Freshgoods posted back in May on X (you may remember it as Twitter). New Balance appears to be part of the designer's summer plans, judging by this new sneaker collaboration floating around our social media feeds.

Following the long-awaited delivery of his Y2K dad shoes, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are already embarking on their next assignment. This time, the two dive again into the 990 series for a New Balance 990v6 sneaker team-up.

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 990v6 sneaker is arguably the designer's boldest sneakers yet, revealed in an eye-catching tonal red colorway.

Joe Freshgoods' very first New Balance — the "Anatomy of the Heart" 992s — came in romantic red shades alongside soft pink hints. But the newest New Balance sneaker looks fresh from a "Red October" bath.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Based on the early look, the monochromatic paint job tops classic textures like mesh underlays and velvety suede panels. The red scheme even covers the model's super thick base (it's usually pumped with New Balance's comfy FuelCell foam).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Expect the New Balance 990v6 to be more than just a stunning colorway. As we've seen with Joe Freshgoods' other works, another meaningful JFG story likely lies beneath that red-toned exterior.

Joe Freshgoods' latest New Balance sneaker is currently making its rounds across the sneaker world, thanks to some leakers. However, neither the designer nor New Balance has mentioned anything about the new shoe.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v6 sneakers are rumored to be hitting the shelves before the summer is over (some say around August). If so, the designer is truly in for an exciting season with New Balance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Joe Freshgoods recently launched a dedicated archive page, essentially launching JFG memorabilia like clothing pieces and even his beautiful New Balance 993s from past iconic projects.

It looks like this tone-zoned 990v6 will soon be part of JFG history.

Shop New Balance 990v6

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RFC Orb Pink
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002NA Raincloud
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM1906RA Metallic Silver
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Joe Freshgoods' Excellent New Balance Collab Remembers a Pure Era
    • Sneakers
  • From New Balance to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Freshgoods' New Balance Sneaker Is a Shiny Banger
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Are Keeping It 1000, Sneaker-Wise
    • Sneakers
  • From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Botter's Genius Reebok Partnership Is For the Youth (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Freshgoods' Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Red Hot Stepper
    • Sneakers
  • From Claire's to Limited Too, Tween Mall Brands Are Cool Again
    • Style
  • Maleigh Zan Is Ready to Make Her Mark
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Dropping an Elderly Foam Sandal
    • Sneakers
  • Rihanna & Rocky Are Retired (& Dressin' Like It)
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024