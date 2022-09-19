Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Are Cooking Up a 993 Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This article was published on September 7 and updated on September 19

Joe Freshgoods is up to something again as the Chicago designer teased his next New Balance sneaker collaboration.

On September 7, Joe Freshgoods provided the best look yet at his New Balance 993 sneaker collaboration in three soft colorways, including a pinkish red scheme that kind of reminds his 992's love-dovey color scheme.

Mr. Freshgoods teased his Fall/Winter 2022 projects on September 1, which featured the forthcoming NB collab on top of cozy apparel like velour tracksuits and rugby tops.

In JFG's FW22 photo dump, a collaborative New Balance shoe box featuring the words "Performance Art" teases what may be the following JFG narrative surrounding the Black experience.

"I think by August, y'all are going to get tired of me. Y'all are going to be like, 'Joe, stop. Another shoe? Another one?'," Joe Freshgoods said to Highsnobiety in March ahead of the Conversations Amongst Us campaign.

Though I'm personally not tired of JFG's drops, the designer has undoubtedly kept busy this year with continuous sneaker drops.

After cooking up noteworthy cream 550s with New Balance's Black Soles group, Joe Freshgoods issued his 9060 "Inside Voices" collab, which ultimately crashed his Instagram shop during release day.

The designer also got his feet wet with Vans, taking on the brand's Style 36 model as the partnership embarked on its honeymoon phase.

Now, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are back at it again with a 993 sneaker, which is already enjoying a healthy amount of buzz. I mean, the initial announcement has 19k+ likes. Sheesh.

Summer may be over for some, but Joe Freshgoods is just warming up.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
