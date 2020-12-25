Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Where to Cop the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game Now

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

The Jordan 12 is no protagonist like the Jordan 1, 3, or 4, but it has one of the most visually striking silhouettes of the lot, so it’s no surprise that we’re feeling the fact that some of the best Jordan releases this year have come in the form of the lesser-known silhouettes. A prime example is the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game. It dropped today, December 26th and you can still secure a pair at StockX.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike’s Air Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game is, as the name suggests, an alternative to the unforgettable, storied Jordan 12 "Flu Game". The reason that the black and red colorway of the Jordan 12 is so-dubbed dates back to 1997 when Jordan played game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz with reported flu-like symptoms, rumored to have been caused by a poisoned pizza. Mike’s Bulls won the game to take a 3-2 playoff lead over the Jazz and, in doing so, a footwear legend was born.

While this pair doesn’t feature the majority-black uppers of the original Flu Game 12s, the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game swaps the palette round. Red suede uppers contrast with an embossed leather overlay in black and a black outsole. Not only does this pair pack a visual punch, but it’s also one of those designs that will always hold weight in sneaker conversations thanks to having one of the best backstories in the game, making every reissue of the colorway a veritable piece of sneaker history.

Demand for this release will be high, and a look at StockX market data provides all the proof needed. The Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game is selling at a high point of $445 with an average of $248. Be sure to secure your certified-authentic pair from StockX now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Cop your pair of the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game below.

Image on Highsnobiety
JordanJordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game
$206
Buy at GOAT

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Cleanest & "Melo"-est Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
  • A Legendary "Flu Game" Jordan Gets a Sick Revival Years Later
  • These Patchworked Jordans Were the Biggest (& Best) Sneakers of the Year. Now, They're Back
  • Be Quick As A Cobra, In Nike's Ssspecial Retro AJ11s
What To Read Next
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
  • Nike’s Rugged “Dunk” Sneaker's Military-Tough Upgrade
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now