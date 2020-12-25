Where to Cop the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game Now

The Jordan 12 is no protagonist like the Jordan 1, 3, or 4, but it has one of the most visually striking silhouettes of the lot, so it’s no surprise that we’re feeling the fact that some of the best Jordan releases this year have come in the form of the lesser-known silhouettes. A prime example is the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game. It dropped today, December 26th and you can still secure a pair at StockX.

Nike’s Air Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game is, as the name suggests, an alternative to the unforgettable, storied Jordan 12 "Flu Game". The reason that the black and red colorway of the Jordan 12 is so-dubbed dates back to 1997 when Jordan played game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz with reported flu-like symptoms, rumored to have been caused by a poisoned pizza. Mike’s Bulls won the game to take a 3-2 playoff lead over the Jazz and, in doing so, a footwear legend was born.

While this pair doesn’t feature the majority-black uppers of the original Flu Game 12s, the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game swaps the palette round. Red suede uppers contrast with an embossed leather overlay in black and a black outsole. Not only does this pair pack a visual punch, but it’s also one of those designs that will always hold weight in sneaker conversations thanks to having one of the best backstories in the game, making every reissue of the colorway a veritable piece of sneaker history.

Demand for this release will be high, and a look at StockX market data provides all the proof needed. The Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game is selling at a high point of $445 with an average of $248. Be sure to secure your certified-authentic pair from StockX now.

Cop your pair of the Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game below.

Jordan Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Flu Game $206 Buy at GOAT

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.