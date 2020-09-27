Here's Where to Secure the Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green"

The Air Jordan 13 holds a place in Jumpman lore as one of the main models worn in Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. And, with Denzel Washington famously sporting a pair in Spike Lee’s He Got Game, it joins the list of the Jordans that had cultural weight. Unfortunately, the Jordan 13 has never been in the spotlight, but with the Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green" dropping, we’re still holding out hope. While the shoe dropped on September 26, you can still head to StockX to bag your pair now.

A layered, perforated upper and unique holographic emblem to the ankle made the Jordan 13 one of the more memorable Jordan silhouettes — a case helped by several Retro release runs, and a cult-favorite Ray Allen Player Edition to mark his record-breaking season from the three-point line. In fact, the soon-to-drop Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" bears a striking resemblance to the Boston Celtics-themed Ray Allen PE 13s, differing mainly in the color of the trims, outsole, and holographic Jumpman logo.

While Jordan 1, 3, and 4 steal the show thanks to sell-out, logo-fuelled collaborations, we’re loving the fact that underrated Jordan models continue to drop behind the scenes. The Air Jordan 13 "Lucky Green," with its punchy but understated color palette, feels a lot like an early-2000s release which is sure to get the heart of any retro-loving Jordan fans pumping. Although retailing for $190, StockX market data shows that the Jordan 13 "Lucky Green" is selling at an average of $263 with a high point of $600. Get your hands on an authentic pair at StockX now.

Shop the Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green" at StockX now.

Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro White Lucky Green €190 Buy at BSTN Store

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.