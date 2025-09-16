The Future of Jordan Looks as Pretty as a Flower

Nike's Air Jordan 40 just got better (and prettier).

After a "classic" debut, the Jordan 40 gets a "Dusty Rose" makeover. And really, the basketball sneaker is far from "dusty" in this new scheme, but it is pretty as a flower.

With the latest pair, pleasing pink shades cover the Jordan model's easy yet premium design, emphasizing its luxe blend of glossy patent and textured leather.

The Jordan 40 celebrates, well, 40 years of the Jordan Brand, arriving as a history-making sneaker referencing classic Jordan models and powered by Nike's finest tech. Specifically, it's the first Jordan model, let alone Nike shoe, to feature both Zoom X and Zoom Strobel cushioning in its sole.

The Jordan Brand has created not only its most advanced basketball sneaker yet, but also one that is highly comfortable. Not to mention, it looks pretty good.

The Air Jordan 40 officially entered the shoe game in July, offered in a clean white colorway called "The Classic." The debut rollout continues with these "Dusty Rose" iterations, which are scheduled to drop on Nike's website on September 20.

Expect to pay the model's usual retail price of $205 for the pink hooping shoes.

