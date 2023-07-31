Sign up to never miss a drop
Jordan Fall 2023 Is Full of Heat (But Also Frozen Moments)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Autumn is right around the corner. I know — crazy, right? And with a new season comes a fresh serving of Jordan sneakers.

Following a preview back in May, the Jordan Brand is back with official looks at its Fall 2023 lineup, including the crisp views at highly anticipated heat like Air Jordan 1s and Jordan 4s.

A few Fall '23 Jordans have already dropped, including the Palomino ("Orewood Brown") 3s, UNC to Chi Air Jordan 1 Lows, and UNC Toe 1s. But don't worry my fellow sneakerheads. The Jordan Brand is just getting started with its seasonal delivery of kicks.

The Fall '23 collection also promises footwear like the Palomino 1s, Frozen Moment 4s, Black Toe AJ1 Lows, Red Cement 4s, Burgundy 5s, and Playoff 8s, to name a few. Some AJ7s, AJ12s, and even 13s are also in the mix, offered in rotation-ready colorways for the season.

Still got some unchecked boxes on your Jordan Fall '23 wishlist? Fans can expect the collection to continue rolling out throughout the season, available through Nike and select retailers.

August already looks pretty stacked, with drops like the Varsity Royal AJ2 Lows, Black Toe Lows, Wolf Grey 13s, and Field Purple 12s loaded on Nike's calendar.

Not to mention, Jordan's seasonal lineups don't even include collaborations or shock drops. So, who knows what else might tempt us sneaker lovers to say, "Welp, time to make room for another room"?

