All of the Most Hyped Jordans Coming Out in 2024

We're but days away from blowing noise-makers to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024. But from the looks of the Jordan Brand's sneaker lineup, the label is already in the new year.

The more we draw closer to the new year, the more Jordan sneakers continue to pop up, rumors and early looks included. Lately, I feel like I'm hearing about a new Jordan shoe every few hours throughout the day. I'm not complaining, by the way (this sneaker-loving writer is buzzing with joy).

As Jordan sneakers pile up, the brand's 2024 offering looks pretty stacked with heat. I know we're still in 2023 and all, but looking ahead to some of the most anticipated new year drops can't hurt, right?

Nah, I didn't think so, either. So, join me as I walk through some of the most hyped Jordan sneakers coming out next year.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha"

Can I get uhhh...tall Mocha Jordan 1? Tall is the smallest coffee size, by the way.

But yes, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha" reportedly drops in August 2024. There are no early looks yet — not even a mere heel pic — but fans can expect that familiar coffee-run-worthy colorway of White, Black, and Palomino on the low-top Jordan silhouette. Yum.

Metallic Jordan 1s

Metallic Jordans are back, baby. The Jordan Brand is bringing back its classic "Metallic Blue" and "Metallic Burgundy" (red, really) colorways on the Jordan 1 Low '85 and Jordan 1 High '85, respectively.

Although not part of the originals, a Metallic Gold Jordan 1 High is also coming out. Fans can catch all three sometime next year.

J Balvin's Jordan 3 "Rio"

J Balvin's "Medellín Sunset" Jordan 3s weren't even out yet, and the musician was already out hooping in his next Jordan 3 collaboration. Now that the Medellín Sunset pairs finally dropped, it's time for "Rio" 3s, an all-black take reportedly honoring J Balvin's son, Rio.

If you have these on your wishlist, watch for them next summer.

Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey"

The Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" is the latest rumored release to hit the streets. Like the Mocha 1 Lows, there aren't any leaked looks at the shoe yet. But if it's anything like this mockup, it's bound to be a goodie.

A Ma Maniére's Jordan 3 & Jordan 4

After closing out the year with their long-awaited Jordan 5 collab, A Ma Maniére and Jordan apparently have plans to revisit the Jordan 3 and Jordan 4 in 2024.

James Whitner's brand is known for its luxurious details and calm colorways, and the latest is expected to follow similar vibes. If the 2024 collab is like the duo's previous Jordans, we're in for another hyped launch. So, buckle in, A Ma Maniére fans.

Air Jordan 4 Reimagined "Bred"

Ah yes, the Air Jordan 4 Reimagined "Bred." The sneakers have been making their rounds almost all of 2023, from first glimpses to on-foot looks.

Admittedly, I started like many others who were completely against the leather take on the classic Bred 4s. But the shoes have grown on me as more angles keep rolling in.

Guess we'll see if others change their minds when the Reimagined Bred 4's release rolls around in February.

Air Jordan 4 "Sail"

When I first heard about the Jordan 4 "Sail," I was expecting something along the lines of diet Off-White™ takes. Then, I remember we got something like that with the Shimmer 4s.

2024's Jordan 4 "Sail" is still a clean take, emerging as a crisp white sneaker with metallic gold hints. Nothing like a nice white Jordan 4 for spring. Eh, Jordan Brand?

Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder"

Air Jordan 4 is reportedly due for a "White Thunder" treatment in Fall 2024. According to reports, the beloved Jordan silhouette will be dressed in classic black and white hues.

Sounds more like the "Panda 4s" to me. I know the Panda Dunk hive would love that.

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue"

The moment sneakerheads have been waiting for: the return of the Military Blue 4s. Nearly eleven years after its last release, Air Jordan 4 returns in its OG colorway and specifications in Spring 2024.

Rejoice!

Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam"

Another classic goes low, as the "Space Jam" colorway returns on the low-top Jordan 11. Although some prefer that Jordan bring back the shoe in its original high-top glory, some Nike fans are looking forward to the Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam."

"It's a GO for me," one commenter said.

Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey"

If the Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey" sneakers turn out like their speculative mockups, please be sure to check on your local Nike-slash-Raiders fans. Then again, this is a must-cop for many others, too.

Air Jordan 13 "Grey Blue"

Having the greys and blues aren't always the best thing. But in this Jordan 13's case, it's a good thing. The color combination against that punctured white upper makes for one solid take.

When are these dropping, you may ask? Catch them this February.

Air Jordan 13 "Midnight Navy"

2024 is looking like a great year for the Air Jordan 13 hive. If the Jordan 13's "Midnight Navy" colorway is as good as it sounds, fans are in for a treat (their feet, too).