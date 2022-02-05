Relax, Drake & Julia Fox Didn't (and Probably Won't) Happen

It has officially been zero days since we haven't heard the names Kanye West and Julia Fox. The two are trending again, but the spotlight beams brightly on Julia Fox and her dating history with a Ye friend-nemesis.

Page Six reported that Julia Fox dated rapper Drake before getting romantic with Kanye West at the end of January. Talk about a lot to unpack in just one sentence.

Don't get so amped yet. The Uncut Gems actress (sort of) cleared up the confusion today.

On her podcast "Forbidden Fruits," Julia Fox made it clear that she and Drake "were simply friends," adding the compliment of him being a "great guy and gentlemen."

She unravels the matter, "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out...Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating." So, what would you say, Miss Fox?

Knowing the tumultuous history between the two Grammy-award-winning artists, she remained straightforward with beau Ye when they first began dating, informing him of their friendly history.

She briefly spoke on the settled beef, saying, "I feel like they've squashed their issues."

Another chill pill for you: Fox hints that the friendship may no longer be a thing as she mentions, "That was fully 2020, like, two years ago."

Sources revealed that Mr. West was not too happy to hear this news of a friendly relationship with Drake. I mean, the two have a long history of a "he-loves-me-he-loves-me-not" relationship. However, they put their differences aside, performing together at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December of last year.

Page Six's sources offer a detailed account of Drake and Julia Fox's supposed rendezvous, dating back to early 2020. Specific descriptions include the two grabbing drinks together and closing down Bloomingdales for a visit. A source also mentioned the pair catching flights between NY, LA, and Toronto to see each other.

The gut-punch (maybe for Ye)? Drake allegedly dropped a considerable amount of dough on two Hermès Birkin bags for Fox, adding to her two recent ones gifted for her birthday by the DONDA artist.

What stopped the fire and desire? Page Six's informant notes that Drake and Fox's romance was halted due to the pandemic, forcing her to leave Toronto before things shut down.

The purportedly Drake fling fiasco hasn't slowed Julia Fox and Kanye West's relationship, which rapidly heats up by the day. The couple just wrapped up celebrating Fox's 32nd birthday on February 2 with an intimate dinner in NY.

They attended Paris Fashion Week together before that occasion, hitting up well-known shows like Kenzo and Schiaparelli.

Then, there's Ye. From working on DONDA 2 to public arguments with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian, he has a lot going on, in layman's terms.

I think the last thing any of us needs is a love triangle between Julia Fox, Kanye West, and Drake.