Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Do Not Eat Julia Fox's Spaghetti Limone

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Julia Fox is winning at TikTok. After going viral for her unsolicited parenting advice and Lana Del Rey singalongs, Highsnobiety's #Unbothered cover star has devised a new way to use the app: to flex her improv skills.

In a series I'll call the Julia Fox Acting Challenge, the Uncut Gems muse acts out a series of follower-generated scenarios — "For example, you caught you husband cheating on you with a man; you won the lottery and some bum stole your fucking winning ticket," she suggests in a video inviting fans to participate.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Among the prompts Fox received, four made the cut: "You find out your older sister is actually your mom," "You come home after work and find your best [friend] stealing your clothes, but she's also crying? What do you do?", "[It's an] apocalypse and you are trying to find shelter. You find a home and you have to persuade the people to let you in," and finally, "Your estranged husband ate the leftovers you were looking forward to eating after a long day at work."

(Estranged husband aside, we've all been there.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Fox puts her back into all four challenges, but her rendition of the final prompt really struck fear in my heart. "Hey, um, by any chance did you move my spaghetti limone?" Fox begins, a soundbite destined for TikTok virality. She quickly spirals into bombastic rage upon learning of her husband's unrestrained appetite: "You really have no fucking respect for me at all... You're really a fucking good for nothing, you know that," she snarls.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Actually Oscar-worthy.

Fox is a divisive figure, but it's undeniable: she always understands the assignment, and she always delivers. Whether you like what she delivers is up to you.

Now, I'll take five spaghetti limones and a dozen more Julia Fox Acting Challenges to go.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Carhartt WIP x HerrensaunaLogo Long Sleeve Black Wine Cypress
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciUtility Ripstop Tote Bag Army Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GmbHAsim Biker Trousers Black
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

 

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Chocolate Flavors, Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • Leave It to Nike to Improve an Already-Flawless Running Shoe
  • How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Shape It From Exquisite Japanese Leather
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
  • Fox Racing Wants to Be a Fashion Brand. So, It Brought In Kiko Kostadinov
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now