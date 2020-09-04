Justin Bieber Perfects Dog-Walk Style in New DJ Khaled Video

Last night, Drake and DJ Khaled joined the battle for this year's best visuals, dropping a video for Khaled's POPSTAR. The eight-minute-long video sees the love that DJ Khaled holds for Drake unreciprocated when Drake attempts to dodge Khaled’s music video requests by enlisting the help of a friend. That friend turns out to be no other than Justin Bieber who gracefully stands in for Champagne Papi throughout the clip.

With lip-syncing turned up to the max, Bieber parties with models, sips champagne, and wears a selection of seriously loud outfits. With appearances by Versace and BODE garments, it might come as a surprise that the fit that caught our attention most was JB’s cozy, shorts-and-slides ensemble that he sports while walking his dog with wife Haley Bieber at the 6-minute mark. Bieber is no newbie to off-duty styling, standing as one of the leading names of ‘scumbro’ style.

The best bit about this fit is that it’s super easy to replicate. Bieber wears a pair of YEEZY slides that team up with a pair of Fear of God ESSENTIALS shorts. Fear of God ESSENTIALS may be the more affordable arm of Jerry Lorenzo’s label, but it’s favored by Justin Bieber and Drake, too. So without further ado, shop the style below and you can be dog-walking with the laid-back steez that JB carries off so well.

Steal Justin Bieber's dog-walking style below.

Uniqlo U T-Shirt

UNIQLO U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $15 Buy at uniqlo

Fear Of God Essentials Fleece Shorts

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Fleece Shorts $159 Buy at StockX

adidas Originals YEEZY Slide Earth Brown

adidas Originals YEEZY Slide Earth Brown $159 Buy at StockX

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.