Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Justin Bieber Perfects Dog-Walk Style in New DJ Khaled Video

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Last night, Drake and DJ Khaled joined the battle for this year's best visuals, dropping a video for Khaled's POPSTAR. The eight-minute-long video sees the love that DJ Khaled holds for Drake unreciprocated when Drake attempts to dodge Khaled’s music video requests by enlisting the help of a friend. That friend turns out to be no other than Justin Bieber who gracefully stands in for Champagne Papi throughout the clip.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With lip-syncing turned up to the max, Bieber parties with models, sips champagne, and wears a selection of seriously loud outfits. With appearances by Versace and BODE garments, it might come as a surprise that the fit that caught our attention most was JB’s cozy, shorts-and-slides ensemble that he sports while walking his dog with wife Haley Bieber at the 6-minute mark. Bieber is no newbie to off-duty styling, standing as one of the leading names of ‘scumbro’ style.

The best bit about this fit is that it’s super easy to replicate. Bieber wears a pair of YEEZY slides that team up with a pair of Fear of God ESSENTIALS shorts. Fear of God ESSENTIALS may be the more affordable arm of Jerry Lorenzo’s label, but it’s favored by Justin Bieber and Drake, too. So without further ado, shop the style below and you can be dog-walking with the laid-back steez that JB carries off so well.

Steal Justin Bieber's dog-walking style below.

Uniqlo U T-Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO UCrew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
$15
Buy at uniqlo
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fear Of God Essentials Fleece Shorts

Image on Highsnobiety
FOG - Fear Of God EssentialsFleece Shorts
$159
Buy at StockX

adidas Originals YEEZY Slide Earth Brown

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas OriginalsYEEZY Slide Earth Brown
$159
Buy at StockX

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Up Close With SKYLRK, Justin Bieber's Mysterious Streetwear Brand
  • Finally, a First Real Look at Justin Bieber's Mysterious Clothing Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
  • MCM x SNIPES ‘Miami-ify’ Summer ‘25
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
  • Staring Back at Justin Bieber’s Weird Eyeball Hat
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now