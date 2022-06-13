Reebok & KANGHYUK Get Back to Business on the Premier Road Modern Mid

Brand: KANGHYUK x Reebok

Model: Premier Road Modern Mid

Release Date: June 23 and July 1

Price: $240

Buy: Exclusively at DSM, further release via Reebok and KANGHYUK

Editor's Notes: If you're looking to heat up your rotation with a silhouette that's sure to break some necks, Reebok's latest announcement may come as a touch. Arriving as the latest in a growing collaborative arsenal between itself and KANGHYUK, Reebok introduces two new takes on its ultra futurist Premier Road Modern Mid.

It's hard to doubt that Reebok's most celebrated and globally recognized silhouettes are its classics, the likes of the Club C or Classic Leather, and there's no denying that its 90s icons Daytona DMX or Instapump Fury OG are beloved statements all their own, but that doesn't take away from the strength of its contemporary designs.

Case in point is the Premier Road Modern and its mid-top iteration. Introduced in 2020 as both a mainline silhouette and collaborative release alongside South Korean brand KANGHYUK, the Premier Road Modern is just as its name suggests – modern.

Sure, that much is stating the obvious, but the sneaker's reinterpreted 90s running design comes with clean, sharp lines that almost appear 3-D printed, creating a solid representation of contemporary trends that you might find on a Balenciaga Track 2, such as cut-out upper portions and a chunky build.

Serving as a follow-up to their 2020 Premier Road Modern “Car Part” collaboration, this two-piece pack (literally) elevates the sneaker with a mid-cut collar, giving the layered upper a greater depth and texture.

Unlike the two-tone coloring of their previous team-up, Reebok and KANGHYUK opt for two-tone renders of "Black" and a powdery "Blue" to emphasize the abstract nature of the sneaker's design.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.