Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Although "Mid," Nike's Purple Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Very Pretty

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's no secret that mid-cut sneakers get zero love from the sneaker community, even mid-top hiking sneakers. But the most disrespected model of them all is the Jordan 1 Mid.

Although recognized ugly duckling of Jordan sneakers for its "not so high but also not quite low-top" look, the Jordan 1 Mid often gets some of the best colorways. That brings me to the latest Jordan 1 Mid "Purple Violet" sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The newest iteration gets painted in pretty purple hues, with lighter shades decorating the crisp leather uppers and a deeper purple hue striking the side Swoosh.

Shop Air Jordan 1 Mid

Although "Mid," this colorway is quite easy on the eyes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I'm not the biggest fan of the Jordan 1 Mid myself, but a few versions have made me a potential believer, including Blue the Great's collaboration and Melody Ehsani's iconic watch-equipped Jordan sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Ehsani's pairs come with a $1,000 resale price tag, which, for me, is an unheard aftermarket number for the mid-cut Jordan sneaker. It just goes to show that the model really isn't all that bad, it just takes the right spin, like the latest purple Jordan 1 Mids, to get to that level.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new "Purple Violet" Mids are expected to drop soon at Nike for those who don't think Mids are, well, mid.

Now that I think about it, it must be great being a Jordan 1 Mid fan ("more for us!").

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
40.54142.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Premium Canvas, Nike's Shrunken Jordan 1 Is So Fresh, So Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before
    • Sneakers
  • With Cracked "Bred" Toes, Nike's Jordan 1 Shoe Literally Shatters Expectations
    • Sneakers
  • A Classic, Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Back & Fancier Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • This Ain't a Dunk. It's Nike's New Luxe, Low-Top Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Killer Classic Just Got a Secretly Exquisite Upgrade
    • Sneakers
  • Red Wing Does Work Boots. Engineered Garments Does Patchwork. Boom (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Although "Mid," Nike's Purple Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Very Pretty
    • Sneakers
  • This New BEAMS x Arc'teryx Is the Same Banger But Different
    • Style
  • Fur Hats Don’t Go With Anything. And That's the Point
    • Style
  • In Premium Canvas, Nike's Shrunken Jordan 1 Is So Fresh, So Clean
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now