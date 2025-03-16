Although "Mid," Nike's Purple Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Very Pretty
It's no secret that mid-cut sneakers get zero love from the sneaker community, even mid-top hiking sneakers. But the most disrespected model of them all is the Jordan 1 Mid.
Although recognized ugly duckling of Jordan sneakers for its "not so high but also not quite low-top" look, the Jordan 1 Mid often gets some of the best colorways. That brings me to the latest Jordan 1 Mid "Purple Violet" sneaker.
The newest iteration gets painted in pretty purple hues, with lighter shades decorating the crisp leather uppers and a deeper purple hue striking the side Swoosh.
Although "Mid," this colorway is quite easy on the eyes.
I'm not the biggest fan of the Jordan 1 Mid myself, but a few versions have made me a potential believer, including Blue the Great's collaboration and Melody Ehsani's iconic watch-equipped Jordan sneakers.
Ehsani's pairs come with a $1,000 resale price tag, which, for me, is an unheard aftermarket number for the mid-cut Jordan sneaker. It just goes to show that the model really isn't all that bad, it just takes the right spin, like the latest purple Jordan 1 Mids, to get to that level.
The new "Purple Violet" Mids are expected to drop soon at Nike for those who don't think Mids are, well, mid.
Now that I think about it, it must be great being a Jordan 1 Mid fan ("more for us!").