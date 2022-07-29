Ye Vision, Courtesy of YEEZY GAP Sunglasses

This article was published on July 24 and updated on July 26.

If there's a Ye, there's a way.

In ultimate Kanye fashion, the man known as YEEZUS hit us with an "on second thought," pulling up to 2022 Rolling Loud Miami after dropping out as the festival's headliner merely days before hitting the stage.

Matters took a turn for the petty when Rolling Loud announced Kid Cudi, number 36 on Ye's growing list of beefs, as West's replacement for the headlining slot.

Ye's response? He showed up as a surprise guest during rapper Lil Durk's set, performing "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," which ironically features Cudi's vocals.

Meanwhile, Cudi ended his performance early after being hit with objects from the crowd, presumably from childish Ye diehards who wanted to see their fave instead of his frenemy.

Childishness aside, Ye's brief appearance at Rolling Loud saw the musician once again channel anonymous game skin energy in a new all-black ensemble.

Amid Miami's 80-degree summer, Ye opted for a one-size-too-small hoodie, post-scuffle-esque torn t-shirt, oversized trousers, and slightly-worn Balenciaga worker boots.

Obviously, Ye's usual hard-of-breathing masks were out of the question for the Miami sizzling weather. Instead, Mr. West covered himself, assumably from head to toe, in black paint. New YZY tint spray coming soon?

Perhaps, YEEZY cosmetics may be happening after all.

The only non-black part of Ye's look was his silver reflective sunglasses, which are reportedly by YEEZY GAP (go figure).

A futuristic plastic shield held together by a practical (?) bungee cord complete with foam-padded nose bridge? Sounds about right for the Ye vision, and I'm talking hypothetically and literally.

Leave it to Ye to cancel at the last minute only to say "never mind" and show up to preview new YEEZY GAP merch.

Of course, there's no confirmation on the YEEZY GAP SNGLSS' release (yet). But, Ye did reveal the accessory's actual name in a post on the new @Yeezy Instagram account: SPLY SHDZ.

Like past YEEZY GAP drops, Ye sported pieces in street style before the partnership's collection release. Remember when he hit Tokyo flexing his new squeeze Chaney Jones and latest YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga cap?

With that being said, I suspect the YEEZY SPLY SHDZ will be next on the partnership's release calendar.

Now, I don't think you'll have to dumpster dive, chase suspicious vans, or wait in block-long queues in the muggy NYC heat for the rumored YEEZY SPLY SHDZ. Then again, it's Kanye we're talking about here.

So, brace yourselves 'cause who knows what this guy has up his summer hoodies' sleeves.