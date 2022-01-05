Is This Kanye's New Uniform?

Kanye West is stepping into 2022 with the whole "uniform dressing" thing on lock.

Last night, the rapper was papp'ed with Uncut Gems heroine Julia Fox, his rumored girlfriend (of course, it goes without saying that Ye-related gossip should always be taken with a grain of salt).

Judging from yesterday's shots and other recent photographs of the divisive artist, it seems Kanye has a new signature 'fit: oversized outwear (specifically, Balenciaga's World Food windbreaker) layered over a hoodie, vintage denim jeans (often paint-splattered Levi's from his Demna-designed Larry Hoover merch drop), Red Wing's 17" Thinsulate-lined safety boots, and gloves by ICON Motosports.

Meanwhile, Fox semi-twinned with Ye in a billowing Balenciaga coat, complete with a mini version of the label's Hourglass handbag. (Inevitably, the choice spawned comparisons to Kim Kardashian, who almost exclusively dresses in Balenciaga as of late.)

Though it's almost comical how polished Fox looks next to West, I have to hand it to him for getting the most out of his wardrobe. Some might brand him a "repeat offender" for wearing such a familiar 'fit, but come on — sustainability, hello!

Kanye kind of dominated the headlines in 2021, up until the very end (see: his decision to close out the year by purchasing a new house, situated right across the street from Kardashian's abode).

And, starting 2022 off on a rather tiring note, reports of a DONDA sequel (titled DONDA 2, of course) surfaced earlier this week.

So buckle up — it seems we're in for a very Kanye year, and some very repetitive outfits.