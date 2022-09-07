Everyone & Their Mother Is Wearing Ye's YEEZY GAP SHDZ

This story was published on August 11, 2022 and updated on September 7, 2022

Ye is on a YEEZY GAP SHDZ seeding spree. The divisive rapper has sent the reflective, shield-like sunglasses to everyone and their mother (literally) in a campaign to build hype around their official release.

The DONDA artist debuted the face-obscuring shades during his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami, where he performed a one-song set after pulling out as a festival headliner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since then, celebs including Kim Kardashian, Steve Lacy, and the Clermont Twins have modeled the sunglasses on social media. Even North West tried them on for size during a visit to the YEEZY studio.

Other people who've donned YEEZY GAP SHDZ in the name of Ye: basketball player Jaylen Brown, Taz Taylor of Internet Money Records, former child Instagram star Mike the Ruler, and Vinetria, Ye's former flame. (Justice for Chaney Jones.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Somehow, Real Housewives star and Alexander Wang apologist Lisa Rinna got in on the action, too — even her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, took to Instagram to sport the accessory.

The latest public figure to co-sign Ye's big-ass sunglasses? Lil Uzi Vert, who met up with Mr. YEEZY himself and Lacy for a bespectacled photoshoot. During the hang, the trio got matching tattoos reading "We here forever technically." Cute.

Two months after debuting the glasses, Ye teased an advertisement for the product on Instagram. "YZY PROTO SHDZ AD V1 this not finished but I had to post this now It’s just the energy Turn the music up YZY here," he captioned the now-deleted clip (immortalized by a fan account).

Despite the celeb backing, YEEZY eyewear doesn't have everyone convinced. The shades' seemingly flimsy construction has onlookers wondering whether they're worth copping (for what's sure to be a substantial price). At the time of publishing, YEEZY was unable to provide Highsnobiety with additional information — including a release date and price — on the glasses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you're not keen on shelling out for what appears to be a sheet of sunglasses-shaped plastic, they're ripe for an at-home DIY.