Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Turns Out You Can Make Ye's YEEZY GAP SHDZ at Home

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Things are getting crafty at Highsnobiety's New York City headquarters, where editors challenged themselves to dupe some of fashion's most hyped items, from Prada's $1,000 tank top to Ye's YEEZY GAP SHDZ.

Proving that anything is possible with some scissors, a sharpie, and a needle and thread, we managed to re-create each item, albeit with varying degrees of success.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First up is Prada's luxe take on the humble Hanes A-shirt, a breeze to DIY with basic sewing skills and a white tank top from literally anywhere (we used one from UNIQLO). Websites like eBay and Etsy sell faithful recreations of Prada's iconic triangle logo plaque, which can be stitched or hot glued to the center-front of your tank.

Highsnobiety
1 / 2

Even easier to MacGuyver is Balenciaga's Trash Pouch, a leather bag constructed to resemble a drawstring Hefty. This one is pretty self-explanatory: just grab a box of black trash bags from underneath your sink (or your local grocery store). If your particular trash bag is made with non-black drawstrings, a thick Sharpie will help you get that tonal look.

Highsnobiety
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If Kanye West's YEEZY GAP SHDZ seeding spree left you feeling excluded, let it be known: the reflective sunnies are ripe for the DIY'ing. On a roll of non-adhesive reflective window film, sketch a rough outline of the oversized glasses. (If you want to get really professional, measure your face beforehand for the perfect fit — we did not do this.) Punch a hole at each end create a strap by threading a shoelace, string, or another ropey material through said holes.

Are these homemade creations going to trick anyone into thinking you copped the real deal? No. Do they make for endless entertainment? Yes. Plus, they'd make great props for your fashion influencer Halloween costume.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniLogo Bowling Shirt Ink
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciGramicci Pant Greige
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosStriped Wool Blend Scarf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Zac Posen Takes American Fashion Into the Future with GapStudio
  • DIY Piercings? Bad Idea. DIY Pierced Clothing? Badass
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
  • Streetwear Wants Its Own GAP Hoodie
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now