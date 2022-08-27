Turns Out You Can Make Ye's YEEZY GAP SHDZ at Home

Things are getting crafty at Highsnobiety's New York City headquarters, where editors challenged themselves to dupe some of fashion's most hyped items, from Prada's $1,000 tank top to Ye's YEEZY GAP SHDZ.

Proving that anything is possible with some scissors, a sharpie, and a needle and thread, we managed to re-create each item, albeit with varying degrees of success.

First up is Prada's luxe take on the humble Hanes A-shirt, a breeze to DIY with basic sewing skills and a white tank top from literally anywhere (we used one from UNIQLO). Websites like eBay and Etsy sell faithful recreations of Prada's iconic triangle logo plaque, which can be stitched or hot glued to the center-front of your tank.

Even easier to MacGuyver is Balenciaga's Trash Pouch, a leather bag constructed to resemble a drawstring Hefty. This one is pretty self-explanatory: just grab a box of black trash bags from underneath your sink (or your local grocery store). If your particular trash bag is made with non-black drawstrings, a thick Sharpie will help you get that tonal look.

If Kanye West's YEEZY GAP SHDZ seeding spree left you feeling excluded, let it be known: the reflective sunnies are ripe for the DIY'ing. On a roll of non-adhesive reflective window film, sketch a rough outline of the oversized glasses. (If you want to get really professional, measure your face beforehand for the perfect fit — we did not do this.) Punch a hole at each end create a strap by threading a shoelace, string, or another ropey material through said holes.

Are these homemade creations going to trick anyone into thinking you copped the real deal? No. Do they make for endless entertainment? Yes. Plus, they'd make great props for your fashion influencer Halloween costume.