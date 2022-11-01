Just Because It’s Winter Doesn‘t Mean You Need to Stop Wearing Sandals

When it comes to footwear, sneakers are pretty much universally accepted as being the comfiest option. However, the level of freedom you feel in a pair of sandals, slides, and other open-toed footwear is on another level — hence why we often make them our house shoes.

Traditionally, the time to wear sandals (if it isn't in the house) has always been in the summer but with these sandals, your feet can enjoy the ease and comfort of slip-on footwear all year round. A lot of brands are making winter sandals, featuring shearling, faux fur, and other details that make it possible (and almost recommendable) to wear sandals in winter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Some might be built for outdoors and equipped with weatherproof details, while other sandals in our selection might fit more into the category of stay-at-home sandals, and are perfect for lounging around inside while it’s cold outside. That still counts, though. And just because a sandal looks and feels very summery, doesn’t mean it can’t be appropriated for the winter.

The key to wearing winter sandals is having a solid rotation of warm, cozy socks that you can pair with sandals that might not protect you from the elements as much as you’d like. So, if you don’t have enough socks, or think your wardrobe could use a few more options, check out our socks and sandals roundup here.

If you’re all set on the socks, you’re ready to head to our winter sandals selection. Whether you’re looking for something comfy and warm to wear to the corner store, or you want something a little more fancy that you can wear to an event, browse the best winter sandals below.

The best winter sandals to shop right now

Reebok Beatnik Moc

As far as classic winter sandals go, the Beatnik is a staple. Not only is the majority of your foot covered with a quilted lining along with a protective strap at the rear, but the rugged outsole is also perfect for all terrains. This is a sandal you can attempt to wear without socks this winter — but it's best to keep a pair handy, just in case.

Marni Leopard Mule Sabot

This mule was made with cozy situations in mind. You could probably pull off wearing these mules barefoot since the interior is lined with goat leather, but some cozy socks will make for maximum comfort.

KEEN Shanti

What the Shanti lacks in protective covering it makes up for with its cushioned EVA midsole and an insole that provides round-the-clock support. The negative spaces throughout the upper make this sandal extra lightweight but that simply means your sock game should be on point.

HOKA Ora Luxe Recovery Slide

HOKA Ora Luxe Recovery Slide $90 Buy at Highsnobiety

The Ora Recovery Slide makes use of HOKA's signature Meta-Rocker in the midsole and was originally geared toward runners so they would have relief after races or daily training.

Salomon RX Slide Leather Advanced

Similar to Ora's above, the RX Slide is Salomon's muley solution for pampering your soles after an intense run. This mule checks all the boxes to give thorough support all winter long from a premium leather upper reinforced with protective toe caps, to the oversized EVA midsole that provides energy return for a relaxed feel.

The North Face x Gucci Merino Wool Slides

The North Face x Gucci Merino Wool Slides $890 Buy at ssense

If you're searching for a luxury sandal to wear within the confines of your home, these are your best option. The merino wool is sure to keep you cozy while the co-branded logo on the upper lets people know that these are from one of the biggest collabs of the year.

Suicoke Zavo-M2ab Sandals

Suicoke Zavo-M2ab Sandals from $225 (Available at 2 Merchants) Where to shop

If there's one thing sandal connoisseurs can agree on, it's that Suicoke is amongst the best brands out there. Its Zavo-M2ab is another sandal you could take outdoors without socks due to its sheepskin upper and warm shearling lining but, since your heels are exposed, wearing a pair would only increase your comfort.

adidas EQT 93 Sandals

adidas EQT 93 Sandals $130 Buy at ssense

When paired with some thick socks, these sandals can easily function as sneakers with their treaded rubber sole that excels on various surfaces. The EQT 93 is one of the few sandals on this list you can probably sprint in if a situation arose — but we'd advise against it.

Eytys Quest Sandals

If you're looking to add an inch or so to your height this winter, the Quest sandals might just be what you're searching for. This all-terrain-inspired silhouette features nubuck and leather accents all throughout the upper in tonal, earthy hues.

Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clogs

Alright, these Crocs definitely need to be worn with socks to be turned into winter sandals, but the all-terrain name hints at this clog being a little more robust than the regular kind. The traction on these is supposedly a step up from the classic clog, so when paired with some thick socks, you’ll be all set for winter.

Toga Virilis Leather Sandals

Toga Virilis Leather Sandals $410 Buy at ssense

Japan's Togo Virilis excels at making leather comfortable leather footwear like these green sandals above. The silver-toned hardware gives this silhouette a nice luxury feel but definitely wear a pair of socks to avoid that uncomfortable sticky feeling.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.