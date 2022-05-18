Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
KEEN and Proper Get "Unique Together" for SS22

Written by Sam Cole
KEEN
If you're KEEN for some new footwear ahead of the summer, you're in luck; KEEN's Spring/Summer 2022 collection has arrived, and its "Unique Together" campaign created with Proper will have you chasing a new pair of UNEEKs.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record – the outdoors has well and truly infiltrated and arguably taken over fashion. Like it or not, Gorpcore is king, so get used to seeing a lot more Arc'teryx (undoubtedly more high-end collaborations), Salomon, and wander, Berghaus, Helly Hansen, you name it.

What's interesting is how many different outdoor activities and sports have started filtering in – it's no longer just about snow sports and hiking; now, there's a large crossover with climbing and bouldering, too. Chalk bags on the street is such normality that even PORTER and One Block Down made one.

As climbing as a hobby has seen a sharp uptake, it's no surprise that its apparel and footwear are filtering into everyday dress, too. KEEN's Jasper, for example, has seen a renewed focus for the season, with its suede fabrication receiving a range of bold and vibrant new renderings for the season.

While not a climbing or hiking silhouette per se (I did manage to end up hiking a mountain in Morocco in my pair), the UNEEK takes center stage within the collection. Arriving in a handful of new colorways, including a couple of festival-ready tie-dye options, you might find yourself gunfingering through the British summer in a set of slip-ons.

Spring/Summer 2022 is largely about introducing new palettes and combinations to make the expressive nature of the brand and the feeling of uniqueness we look for in dress even more apparent. Throughout the line-up, you'll find touches of graphite, silver flowers, tie-dye, blues, pinks, and much more.

If you're looking to update your summer rotation, the full KEEN Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available to shop online now.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
