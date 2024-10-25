On Today’s Forecast, Keinemusik Reveals Kloudy Merch

Keinemusik, the European DJ collective whose single Move (2024) dominated dancefloors this summer, is launching an exclusive merch line created in partnership with Highsnobiety — solidifying a relationship that’s been going strong for over a decade.

From appearing on the cover of our magazine to throwing virtual beach raves and, most recently, launching an exclusive collection to celebrate two sold-out shows at the Brooklyn Mirage, Keinemusik has long been part of our extended family.

For our latest capsule collection, we have teamed up on a 7-piece drop inspired by Keinemusik’s signature cloud motif — or, as Keinemusik calls it, the “kloud”.

Shaped into a peace sign for its logo and used as props during live shows (if you’ve ever seen the huge, airborne cloud installations Keinemusik has at its performances, it’s a pretty wild spectacle) the collection reinterprets Keinemusik’s cloud iconography in varied ways.

From literal interpretations — such as images of the sky collaged together across a canvas work jacket — to fuzzy knitwear with a colorful gradient print reminiscent of a sunset, the entire collection is peppered with references to the collective’s trademark cloud.

Having taken its music worldwide (even playing the first-ever drone-enabled DJ set at the pyramids of Giza) Keinemisuk is launching our collection exclusively in Berlin, the city where the collective first began: the full Keinemusik x Highsnobiety drop is available at the Highsnobiety Berlin Flagship store from October 26.

However, if you’re unable to make it to the German capital city, our collaboration also launches online on October 28 via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App (sign up for early access via our app and get first dibs on your favorite items).