Forget IG — Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Make It Gucci Official

IG official? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny just made their relationship Gucci official.

Unlike her sisters who are famous for announcing their relationships through social media reveals, Kendall took the route of the Italian luxury house to hard launch her relationshiip with Bad Bunny.

The rumored couple stars in the Gucci Valigeria campaign, where Kendall and Bad Bunny are seen taking luggage rides on GG leather suitcases and duffles and sporting coordinating airport 'fits (also Gucci pieces, of course).

With the two frolicking through an airport Gucci style, Gucci's campaign speaks to the element of adventure and the spirit of "Gucci Angora," the focal point of Sabato de Sarno's debut collection defined as a "celebration of the love."

While the internet has made much noise regarding their relationship, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been relatively hush-hush about seemingly dating.

Though, the pair have been spotted out and about numerous times together — public PDA seshes, horseback riding, Drake-ing in matching leather pants, your average couple stuff.

Now, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are sharing the Gucci spotlight. Nothing says official like a good Gucci reveal — well, at least for the rich and famous.