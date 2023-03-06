For Kendall Jenner, Hot Pilates Is Safe Sneaker Space

Nowadays, there are three certainties in life: taxes, death, and that Kendall Jenner will do hot pilates every damn day.

Come rain or shine, there she is every single morning getting papped as she leaves her West Hollywood pilates studio.

For me, it’s not the hot pilates that piqued my interest (I mean, it’s just pilates in a hot room) or even Jenner’s religious class attendance (who am I to tell a supermodel how many times a week to work out?), but more her extensive sneaker rotation, of course.

Backgrid

Day in, day out Jenner showcases a pair of fresh sneakers with her now-signature black leggings and sunglasses ensemble, the latest of which came in the form of the Nike Air VaporMax Plus.

The iconic silhouette now finds itself on the exclusive list of Jenner’s hot pilate footwear rotation, joining the likes of the Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 and the New Balance 530.

For Jenner right now, pilates is presumably a much-needed time for relaxation with the ongoing drama surrounding sister Kylie, BBFL Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Bieber — who recently defended Jenner following her long-hand Photoshop accusations — is at the centre of internet beef with Gomez right now, with Kylie also weighing in.

Jenner and pilates nowadays come as a pair, like bread and butter, Ant and Dec, or the 27 year old and Bad Bunny, which is handy because I’m intrigued to see just how extensive Jenner’s sneaker collection is.