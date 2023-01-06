Hey Kendall, What's Hot Pilates Without a Crep Check?

Ready to pick apart someone's sneaker game? In the UK, we call that a crep check, and anyone can get it at any time. Whether you're knocking about down the shops, throwing on your best clobber for a London derby, or, in Kendall Jenner's case, getting a hot pilates session in, we want to know what heat you're rocking.

Where fitness is concerned, comfort is key. Sure, some sports and activities require far higher peaks of functionality and performance than others – you're not about to throw on a pair of Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 road racing shoes for yoga or smash some deadlifts in Stüssy Air Max 2013s, but for a stint down hot pilates, the Nike Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 "Metallic Silver" is a fitting choice.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner's sneaker game has never really been something to phone home about, but this casual outing of an underrated banger is worthy of note.

An icon of the early 2000s, the Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 is certainly a product of its time. From its metallic silver coloring to the wavy architecture of its panels, it screams "Silver Bullet" and Y2K with pride.

After enjoying a stint in the spotlight courtesy of Stüssy, the silhouette largely faded back into obscurity, making small waves here and there. On the feet of Kendall, they're the finishing touch to a sporty chic 'fit of full zip vintage-style windbreaker and leggings.

Obviously, a hot pilates sesh in LA is where it all happens – keen eyes will spot Hailey Bieber showing ASICS some more love while Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus don the feet of a friend.

Save your sneaker heat for pilates, guys!