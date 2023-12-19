Sign up to never miss a drop
So, Who *Didn't* Kendall Jenner Bring to Aspen? (Besides Bad Bunny)

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

In the wake of her reported breakup with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner has seemingly assembled all of her friends in Aspen, Colorado for what is now almost a weeklong vacation.

Kendall first appeared in the winter destination on December 14 for a FWRD pop-up event but she cleverly turned what could've been a low-key work event into an absurdly stylish vacation, a likely welcome distraction from the (alleged) dissolution of her relationship with Bad Bunny, who is apparently the only person not invited on Kendall's trip. 

As the days go on, more and more pictures of Kendall and her famous friends, who include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Nina Dobrev, and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White (!), among many other Very Young & Stylish People.

It’s like the Avengers but they’re all wearing $27,000 fur coats! 

No one packed lightly for this trip, especially Kendall, who pulls out a fresh layer and pair of sunglasses every time she leaves what is likely an immaculate winter rental.

We're talkin' Phoebe Philo furs and fresh from the runway Rick Owens jackets, all zhuzhed up with designer shades and luxurious leather footwear.

Every day, another slay, if you ask me.

Maybe it's just the setting putting Kendall back in a good place.

Remember back in 2021 when the Jenners dropped $450,000 a month on their Aspen vacation home? Kendall loves this town, clearly. 

One day, Kendall hit the slopes with Justin, Nina, and Shaun, while Hailey, Zoey Deutch, and influencer Lauren Perez took a stroll for coffee, all in varying shades of black leather and boot heights.

No snow polo for the rest of the gang, though, sadly.

Another day, Jenner wore an enormous pair of bug-eyed sunglasses with a fitted, creamy pink fur jacket with super high, angular shoulders that gave off very strong Miranda-Priestly-on-the-slopes energy.

This truly is a post-breakup revenge vacation deserving of a Jenner.

You can practically hear her say, Bad Bunny who? (Unless she's quietly brooding at a lodge away from the cameras but who's to say?)

While the rest of us mortals might resign ourselves to the couch and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, post-breakup Kendall and her friends took over Kemo Sabe for a shopping spree.

If that name even sounds vaguely familiar, it's because it ain't any ol' purveyor of custom cowboy hats but the storied location of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feud — over Kendall’s 818 tequila, no less!

Kendall and sister Kylie actually recently recreated the squabble on TikTok around this same time last year. 

Kendall gathering her favorite, fashion-forward friends in Aspen isn’t all that out there, given her history with the town and her family's famous Christmas-forward holiday lifestyles.

But this might be the most stylish time she’s spent their yet, one steak dinner and fur coat after another, surrounded by seemingly all the famous people she's ever known. If there was ever a way to get over a breakup, this is it. 

