Deep Takes & Deepfakes: Kendrick Lamar’s Back With “The Heart Part 5”

What better way than to kick off the week than with new Kendrick.

In April, the internet couldn't stop talking about Kendrick Lamar's album announcement, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, slated to arrive on May 13.

Now, on the week of the coveted project drop, he's got people buzzing yet again with his first single since 2017's DAMN., loaded with a visual that features deepfakes and Lamar's usual deep takes.

Kendrick Lamar kicks off the "The Heart Part 5" music video with an "I am. All of us" quote by his Oklama moniker. Then, he proceeds to transition into the following famous Black cultural figures: Will Smith, Kanye West, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett, Nipsey Hussle, and Kobe Bryant — all of whom have endured both positive and negative media coverage over the years.

The cover art for the single, which marks the fifth chapter in his "The Heart" series, even features the hands of the Black celebrities Lamar morphs into.

In fine Kendrick Lamar fashion, the "Heart Part 5" lyrics strategically align with each character transition, re-emphasizing through the chorus what they've done for the culture and the divided opinions their actions have caused in the Black community.

During his Will Smith transition, he spits, "In the land where hurt people hurt more people." Smith shared in his The Slap apology that he reacted out of emotion during the infamous Chris Rock incident.

For the Nipsey Hussle deepfake, he says, "And to the killer that sped up my demise/I forgive you, just know your soul's in question," referring to the rapper's untimely passing due to a shooting.

It's not clear if "The Heart Part 5" will actually be on Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album, considering the other "The Heart" singles served as pre-album teasers. But judging by how Lamar's trending right now, I'd say "The Heart Part 5" satisfied fans' cravings just enough till Friday's album release.