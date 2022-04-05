Kick Game is Setting Up Shop in Europe

In a bid to shift the dynamics of sneaker resale retail spaces and experiences, Kick Game is setting up shop in mainland Europe.

Take a moment – can you recount your first experience with sneaker reselling platforms or retail spaces? I've been trying to put a finger on it, but can't quite pinpoint it.

I think my first real experiences with resale culture as a whole were in 2013 and 2015 when the Supreme x The North Face fur Nuptse and Nike x Stone Island windbreaker collections dropped. It was a foreign world, difficult to navigate without cross-referencing Facebook community groups like The Basement for pricing help and legit checks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Honestly – a nightmare. Although sneaker and streetwear resale spaces and platforms were nothing new globally – the east was always way ahead of us, and the States had Flight Club and the like – they were a cultural phenomenon when they touched the UK and Europe.

The early-mid 2010s had a lot to offer: StockX, Klekt, and Kick Game. Now, these platforms are second nature, taking the leg work out of reselling and buying on the secondary market.

This landscape continues to shift and evolve, and in 2022, this evolution sees Kick Game launch its first European warehouse to cut import tax and shipping fees into Europe – the bane of our lives thanks to the shambolic Brexit vote.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The move comes as part of a strategy to diversify and shake up the European and UK resale market, making copping YEEZYs, hyped Jordans, New Balance, and more; far more of an attractive prospect.

With five physical spaces already open in the UK, including London, Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham, Kick Game is quickly becoming a staple of the nation's streetwear and sneaker scene (bolstered by its close connection to the UK music scene). For European fans, the opening of the EU warehouse is the first step in bringing physical spaces to the mainland.

There's plenty to come from Kick Game in 2022, so keep your eyes peeled.