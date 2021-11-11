Kid Cudi Becomes the ERL Bride For the CFDA Fashion Awards

It's Kid Cudi's world, and we're just living in it. Last night, the artist remained the talking point of the month, stepping out to the CDFA Fashion Awards in a custom ERL wedding dress.

Two weeks into the penultimate month of the year, and it's all been about Cudi. The spark that ignited the flame was the launch of Netflix's A Man Named Scott documentary and spiritual successor to the artist's debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi.

In the documentary, fans were treated to a decade-long exploration of the creative struggles and breakthroughs behind his music.

Less than 48 hours after the 11th anniversary of his second studio album Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Cudi once again managed to steal the spotlight, this time with the assistance of ERL.

When it comes to making a memorable-moment-of-the-night statement, Eli Russell Linnetz has pretty much perfected the art. From blanketing A$AP Rocky in the quilt to end all quilts at the Met Gala to completing Lil Uzi Vert's cozy boys fit at Rolling Loud, we've declared 2021 the year of ERL.

For the 2021 CDFA Fashion Awards, the ERL formula once again delivered, stealing the spotlight and putting it all on Cudi as he transformed from Mr. Rager to a bridal dream.

The star sported a custom wedding dress, complete with lace gloves and a veil. This wasn't the wedding gown of Disney fantasies; no, this piece melded the normative view of bride and groom, pairing a tuxedo jacket and low-top sneakers with the dress.

Keen minds will note this isn't the first time Kid Cudi has shown he's just as comfortable in a custom designer dress as he is in BAPE and CDG Foams, having performed on Saturday Night Live in a custom Off-White™ gown as an homage to Kurt Cobain earlier this year.

The only question left on my mind is which designer is on Cudi's radar to create his next ensemble?

You can read more about the night, and which designers took home awards, here.