Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kid Cudi Becomes the ERL Bride For the CFDA Fashion Awards

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

It's Kid Cudi's world, and we're just living in it. Last night, the artist remained the talking point of the month, stepping out to the CDFA Fashion Awards in a custom ERL wedding dress.

Two weeks into the penultimate month of the year, and it's all been about Cudi. The spark that ignited the flame was the launch of Netflix's A Man Named Scott documentary and spiritual successor to the artist's debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the documentary, fans were treated to a decade-long exploration of the creative struggles and breakthroughs behind his music.

Less than 48 hours after the 11th anniversary of his second studio album Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Cudi once again managed to steal the spotlight, this time with the assistance of ERL.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

When it comes to making a memorable-moment-of-the-night statement, Eli Russell Linnetz has pretty much perfected the art. From blanketing A$AP Rocky in the quilt to end all quilts at the Met Gala to completing Lil Uzi Vert's cozy boys fit at Rolling Loud, we've declared 2021 the year of ERL.

For the 2021 CDFA Fashion Awards, the ERL formula once again delivered, stealing the spotlight and putting it all on Cudi as he transformed from Mr. Rager to a bridal dream.

The star sported a custom wedding dress, complete with lace gloves and a veil. This wasn't the wedding gown of Disney fantasies; no, this piece melded the normative view of bride and groom, pairing a tuxedo jacket and low-top sneakers with the dress.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Keen minds will note this isn't the first time Kid Cudi has shown he's just as comfortable in a custom designer dress as he is in BAPE and CDG Foams, having performed on Saturday Night Live in a custom Off-White™  gown as an homage to Kurt Cobain earlier this year.

The only question left on my mind is which designer is on Cudi's radar to create his next ensemble?

You can read more about the night, and which designers took home awards, here.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyHeavy Canvas Small Crossbody Tote Black
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PattaWord On The Street T-Shirt Fluoro Yellow
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML408C Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Craziest Air Maxes Gone Fashion
  • Fashion's Finest Works Are Coming From... a Van Gogh Museum?
  • The Last Radical: Walter Van Beirendonck’s Wild Ride Through Fashion’s Future
  • Even Backless, ERL's Skate Sneakers Remain Super Thick
  • INTERVENTION Brings Award-Winning Designers To a Former Berlin Car Park
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now