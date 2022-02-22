Fans 'Rage' Over Kid Cudi's $400 Tees

This article was published on February 19 and updated on February 22

Kid Cudi is putting his energy into better and more positive things despite recent negative news. The musician recently announced the launch of his clothing line, Members of the Rage.

And, so that we're on the same page: It's not new Cactus Plant Flea Market merch. It's clothing actually designed by Scott Mescudi himself.

Back in January 2021, Kid Cudi first announced his clothing line's launch, originally planning for a Summer 2021 debut with mentions of "the ultimate denims."

In his own words, Members of the Rage is "90s grunge with the soul of hip hop and elements from a distant future."

Before the inaugural drop, Kid Cudi made it very clear that the apparel "ain't merch" and "ain't cheap." You can't say he didn't warn you for the not-so-low price of the inaugural release.

As you explore the throwback Windows 98-inspired website designed by Cudi himself, you stumble across the Members of the Rage t-shirts, offered in several flavors. The damage? Oh, just $395.

The t-shirts share a glow-in-the-dark graphic of a spaceship exuding lightning bolts over planet Earth, co-designed by Kid Cudi and NIGO, who recently connected for "WANT IT BAD" artists. A "Warning! Super-Human" patch stitches itself on the side of each tee, while a more subtle version of the logo prints on the nape.

There's also an All-Star Weekend exclusive MOTR x Human Made t-shirt in the Cleveland Cavaliers' colors with Earth replaced by a basketball. The iconic Human Made heart is stamped on the back of the tee.

Social media reactions made it sound like Cudians weren't too here for the cost.

Many were disappointed by the expensive, limited drop and ultimately couldn't justify that kinda coin on pretty conventional t-shirts.

"As being a part of the Cud fam...Do better, not everyone's famous/rich/celebrity," some fans commented on Cudi's IG post revealing the shirt. "I can't believe I waited on the website an hour early to be disrespected with that price."

Despite the internet's outrage over Cudi's raging tees, only one of the nine t-shirts is still available for purchase — the others have already sold out. For some Cudfam members, that $395 was apparently just a number.

Not to mention, this is Members of the Rage's first drop. Perhaps the fans looking for more Cudi-esque pieces (and more approachable prices) will find future collections more agreeable.