KidSuper 's Suicokes Are a Fat-Laced Throwback

KidSuper's debut Suicoke collab is everything that Colm Dillane's brand stands for: contemporary, retro, colorful, and utterly unique. Sounds like hyperbole but just look at 'em! These ain't your average Suicoke sandals.

Indeed, though KidSuper used two familiar Suicoke models as a base — the popular Moto sandal and relatively new Pepper shoe — the results are not quite like any Suicokes that've come before.

That's partially because of the colorways. Unsurprisingly, KidSuper opted to render its Suicokes in brilliant shades of pink and peach, popping the standout colors against each other in a fit of fun.

KidSuper 1 / 8

But, mostly, KidSuper's Suicokes standout for the massive closure that winds across each shoe's upper. This hearkens back to the fat-laced Puma sneakers flexed by the likes of Run DMC but simultaneously channels '90s skate sneakers.

Fitted with special straps that allow the laces to tighten, these laces are a functional statement, justifying their addition atop previously laceless Suicoke shoes.

They're launching November 18 for $270-$275 apiece via Suicoke's web store and KidSuper's web store, just in time for cozy season.

Suicoke 1 / 9

Retro skater kicks have inspired all manner of buzzy luxury silhouettes, like Dior's B27 sneakers and Lanvin's Curb, which has its own giant laces.

KidSuper's Suicoke shoes are of the same vein but come from a different family tree. Renamed the MUUK and LUUK, respectively, the Moto and Pepper soften their uppers with delicate quilting, making them more of a comfy slipper than a skate-ready thrasher.

They're a throwback with a contemporary post-pandemic lens, indicative of out collective desires to

Suicoke 1 / 8

It's a nice cap to KidSuper's strong year, which has encompassed runway shows, sell-out handbags, and a deepening of its ardent fan base.

KidSuper isn't even at the top of the heap in 2022: it has plans to take things a step further by launching a Brooklyn flagship in 2023. Once it's open, expect KidSuper shop staff to slide in wearing these Suicokes.