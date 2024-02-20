Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These Dad Shoe Mary Janes Are Maybe the Most Stylish ASICS Ever

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 18
Heaven / John Yuyi

Mary Jane shoes have been enjoying a little renaissance recently and a new collaboration between Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Kiko Kostadinov, and ASICS fully highlights the classic shoe’s range.

Heaven and Kiko's sneaker collaboration might have resulted in the busiest (but still Y2K-stylish) pair of ASICS you’ve likely seen but they're, at the very least, an interesting addition to Kostadinov’s ASICS oeuvre. At the most, they're the world's first dad shoe Mary Janes. And that's saying something.  

This is only the second time Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs have collaborated and yet, the whole thing, from shoe to campaign images, is a total vibe.

It’s gritty and girly, the vibe illustrated by campaign images of a young woman riding the subway and cuddling with a rat or looking bemusedly confident in the middle of an empty, brightly lit Times Square. This is the kind of person who needs Heaven and Kostadinov's GEL-LOKROS ASICS Mary Janes.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The entire collection is rooted in trend history but also, thanks to Kostadinov’s vision, looks like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Let’s start from the bottom, literally, with the wild ASICS sneakers at the core of it all.

The sole is packed with ASICS' GEL tech for comfort and a little bounce. It then works into a quilted upper with embroidered stars throughout, with rubber accents for durability and let’s just be honest, vibe. This is a city sneaker but also a ballet flat but also a dad shoe but also none but also all of the above. 

The real drama comes from what might as well be a bajillion thin straps that seemingly have a mind of their own, overlaying each other but still pulling off a clean look. The Mary Jane sneaker comes in black and gray, light blue and silver, and a lavender and pink-ish pair, overall the perfect shoe for an edgy, all-night Manhattan fever dream. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Kostadinov’s vision for footwear is very clear: functional, future-forward, and right on the “is this kind of ugly or is ugly because it’s art” line.

When paired with Kostadinov’s other ASICS, specifically a black and silver trainer from the ASICS subbrand, Novalis, that he oversees.

It looks like something from The Fifth Element and these quilted Mary Jane ASICS feel like a natural progression of that type of vision from the London-based menswear designer.

His other ASICS collabs all have this same sort of vibe, even if some are a little brighter and airier than this Mary Jane. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On Instagram, fans of both Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs are clearly stoked for the February 22 release of the shoe and printed graphic collection at large, as you'd expect. This collab might be under the Heaven by Marc Jacobs and ASICS umbrellas but it’s most definitely Kostadinov’s show.

Who else could pull off such a techy, Mary Jane with some edge to it? More of all that, please. 

Shop Asics sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-1090
ASICS
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Sonoma 15-50
ASICS
$130
We Recommend
  • Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Teremoa 2024.
    Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better
    • Sneakers
  • marc jacobs spring 2024 kiki boots timbs
    Marc Jacobs' Got Timberland Werk Boots
    • Style
  • asics sneakers
    The Best ASICS Sneaker Releases of 2023
    • Sneakers
  • HEVEN x Heaven by Marc Jacobs Halo Light-Up Bag
    This $7.5K Light-Up Bag Is HEVEN x Heaven-Sent
    • Style
  • Kiko Kostadinov has teased images of 2024's ASICS Novalis collection.
    Kiko Offers a Glimpse Into ASICS Novalis 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas basketball shoes 2024
    adidas' Basketball Shoes Are Killing the Game Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Olivia Rodrigo wears a white vintage Versace dress at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Olivia Rodrigo's Sublime Outfits Are Always Older Than Her
    • Style
  • New Balance's 550 sneaker in a black colorway with a leopard print pattern
    Leopard Print Is So Back: Even New Balance's Biggest Shoe Is Wearing it
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky poses in Paris wearing sunglasses and a Prada denim jacket
    Dressed Like a King, A$AP Rocky Is Conquering Paris
    • Style
  • Heaven By Marc Jacobs x ASICS sneaker
    These Dad Shoe Mary Janes Are Maybe the Most Stylish ASICS Ever
    • Sneakers
  • lionel messi adidas samba
    adidas' Samba Sneaker Just Got Messi
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024