Flop of the Week: Kim Kardashian's New Job

Folks, we've got another flop. Gwyneth Paltrow's "Diapér" stunt once appeared to be the floppy pinnacle of May, but — breaking news — Kim Kardashian went and got a(nother) job.

The reality TV star, shapewear designer, and beauty mogul now boasts another title: Chief Taste Consultant of Beyond Meat, America's leading purveyor of vegan beef, pork, and chicken.

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste," the diminutive influencer delivers in an advertisement announcing her new role.

Kim — who, according to awesomely titled website The Beet, follows a "mostly" plant-based diet — goes on to perform some sort of half-hearted Mukbang with Beyond Meat burgers, tacos, meatballs, and chicken tenders.

Fine, right? Nope! The internet is spiraling over the fact that Kim was just pretending to eat her faux beef burger, evidenced by the lack of bite mark taken out of the patty. Maybe she shot the commercial during her pre-Met Gala starvation era?

Somehow, the 28-second video has unleashed the plant-based fury of Beyond Meat customers, many of whom have declared they will no longer buy the brand's products.

"You really could not find someone more believable and relatable?" one detractor commented on Beyond Meat's Instagram. "She didn’t even take a bite of the burger," another observed.

The commercial might not be a fan favorite, but hear me out — a fake meat company hiring the ultimate simulacrum of celebrity and fame to take a fake bite out of a fake burger? That's camp!

Philosophizing aside, an Instagrammer by the handle @i_lost_my_tempeh managed to epically insult the ad in one carefully worded comment. "As much as lots of people dislike the Kardashians, they appeal to the simpler of people in life," she wrote. "If the simple people have a plant-based influence they might start trying it too."