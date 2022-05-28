Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Flop of the Week: Kim Kardashian's New Job

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Folks, we've got another flop. Gwyneth Paltrow's "Diapér" stunt once appeared to be the floppy pinnacle of May, but — breaking news — Kim Kardashian went and got a(nother) job.

The reality TV star, shapewear designer, and beauty mogul now boasts another title: Chief Taste Consultant of Beyond Meat, America's leading purveyor of vegan beef, pork, and chicken.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste," the diminutive influencer delivers in an advertisement announcing her new role.

Kim — who, according to awesomely titled website The Beet, follows a "mostly" plant-based diet — goes on to perform some sort of half-hearted Mukbang with Beyond Meat burgers, tacos, meatballs, and chicken tenders.

Fine, right? Nope! The internet is spiraling over the fact that Kim was just pretending to eat her faux beef burger, evidenced by the lack of bite mark taken out of the patty. Maybe she shot the commercial during her pre-Met Gala starvation era?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Somehow, the 28-second video has unleashed the plant-based fury of Beyond Meat customers, many of whom have declared they will no longer buy the brand's products.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"You really could not find someone more believable and relatable?" one detractor commented on Beyond Meat's Instagram. "She didn’t even take a bite of the burger," another observed.

The commercial might not be a fan favorite, but hear me out — a fake meat company hiring the ultimate simulacrum of celebrity and fame to take a fake bite out of a fake burger? That's camp!

Philosophizing aside, an Instagrammer by the handle @i_lost_my_tempeh managed to epically insult the ad in one carefully worded comment. "As much as lots of people dislike the Kardashians, they appeal to the simpler of people in life," she wrote. "If the simple people have a plant-based influence they might start trying it too."

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Snow PeakField Barista Coffee Drip Silver
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Black
$360.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From New Balance to Mizuno, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • From New Balance to Nike, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • NikeSKIMS: In Nike's Time of Need, Kim Kardashian Is the Next Michael Jordan
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now