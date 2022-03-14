Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go IG Official As Kanye Beef Continues

This article was published on March 12 and updated on March 14

After their first PDA display in October 2021, Kim K and Pete Davidson took things to the next level, making their relationship official on Instagram. After all, are you really dating 'til you post it on IG?

On March 11, Kim Kardashian posted photos, including a mini-shoot with Pete Davidson in a hallway. She also quoted and shared a photoset from the thriller/drama The Town starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner.

Kim K. was outfitted in the same shimmering Balenciaga coat from her SNL promo run — a possible nod to the two's first sparks and on-screen kiss.

I mean, you have to honestly give it to the duo and their relationship's strength in the face of Kanye West and his Instagram tirades.

From Ye's animated visual of burying Pete Davidson alive to Kim's online battle with the DONDA 2 artist, Kardashian and Davidson's flame has weathered a proper social media storm — not even a torched Mr. West can stop the heat.

Interestingly, this announcement comes right after Kim Kardashian joined the singles' club in early March, when a judge declared the SKIMS founder legally single and able to mingle.

A long time coming for Miss Kardashian, she wasted no time in deleting "West" from her Instagram handle and, of course, proudly showing off her SNL beau nearly a week later.

With Kim Kardashian making the relationship public, this isn't the end of the Pete-Kim saga. It's actually just getting started.

Balenciaga's latest muse hinted in a recent interview that we may see Ye in the upcoming The Kardashians show.

"I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it," Kim said. "I think I might film something really exciting but it wouldn't be for this season."

Hmmm...

With Ye preoccupied with new squeeze Chaney Jones and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson having their fun, all is well... right?

Well, Pete Davidson apparently texted West, according to screenshots leaked on March 13, wherein the comedian chose violence and bragged about being in bed with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson, like the rest of the world, has apparently grown tired of Ye's shenanigans and asked to settle the beef "man to man."

Remember that the texts were not confirmed by any party.

Then, the following day, Kanye's whining continued.

The rapper uploaded a blurry photo of North's backpack to his Instagram, showing that the eight-year-old apparently has pins of her mom and dad (and an alien) on her school bag.

Pretty cute, except for when Kanye uses them to further his victim narrative.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," Ye said. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost ... Don’t worry Northy God is still alive." [sic]

But Kim had a response in his comment section: "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.

Now that Kim's actually shown herself on Kanye's Instagram, maybe he'll chill out a bit (doubtful).