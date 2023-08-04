Fore! KITH's Golf Sambas Incoming

Ronnie Fieg's KITH and adidas are back at it with a fresh delivery of adidas Sambas, only this time, they've made the trendy silhouette fit for swingers.

KITH's adidas Samba Golf shoe ditches Samba's traditional gum sole in exchange for a course-ready, spike-free rubber bottom promising more "grip and flexibility" for games — and whatever else the day may bring, per a press statement.

Atop the putt-worthy sole, KITH's adidas Samba Golf receives crisp leather for the upper complete with a smooth suede T-toe. Elsewhere, you'll catch gilded branding rounding out the shoe.

Like the brand's previous Sambas (three-ways with Clarks included), KITH renders the Samba Golf in two ultra-clean schemes: a classic white pair and a white and green pair.

For the golfers and even non-golfers currently thinking, "Say no more, where do I cop," KITH is hosting a raffle on its app for its adidas Samba Golf collab. Submissions are currently being accepted on the app until August 7.

Following the app drawing, KITH's adidas Samba Golf will see a wider release on August 7 at physical KITH locations and the brand's website.

As the Samba craze and KITH's unwavering hype status forge on, we're hoping interested fans are lucky enough to score a W with the Golf Sambas — better yet, a hole-in-one.