Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Let No One Wonder Who Made KITH's 10th Anniversary Converse

Written by Jake Silbert
kith-converse-10th-anniversary (11)
KITH
1 / 7

Brand: KITH x Converse

Model: Chuck Taylor 70

Buy: KITH's website and stores from 11 a.m. EDT.

Release Date: November 1 for the black colorway, random drops for the Friends & Family white colorway

Editor's Notes: Say what you will about KITH but Ronnie Fieg's imprint is nothing if not unpredictable. It'll opt for true neutrals on one drop and go logo-crazy on the next; KITH's 10th anniversary Converse collaboration definitely falls into that latter camp.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Utilizing nearly every iteration of the KITH logo, these two iterations of Converse's Chuck 70 make it extremely obvious who designed them.

Like, if you can't tell from the dozens of KITH logos on each shoe, they even have the usual KITH tag on the midsole (appropriately reworked to say "KXTH").

KITH
1 / 11

These new Chucks are like mirror opposites of KITH's previous two-part Converse drops. There's even a removable velcro KITH patch in place of the typical medial side badge for customizable appeal.

To really underline how special these sneakers are, KITH is only offering the white friends & family (or Kith & Kin, if you'd like) pair to the public as part of a random drop series. 72 lucky customers who buy the black pair either in-store or online will receive the white Converse alongside their purchase.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-4 Advanced Blue Nimbus Cloud Lavender
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HOKA x Engineered GarmentsBondi L Brown Croc Leather
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • “Love, Chuck” Is An Ode to the OG Sole-Mate
  • Converse Is Letting the Animals Out
  • Converse's Chuck Taylors Turned Into Chunk-tastic Mary Jane Stompers
  • A Ma Maniére Has Done the Impossible: Converse Chuck Taylors With a Nike Swoosh
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now