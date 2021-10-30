Let No One Wonder Who Made KITH's 10th Anniversary Converse

Brand: KITH x Converse

Model: Chuck Taylor 70

Buy: KITH's website and stores from 11 a.m. EDT.

Release Date: November 1 for the black colorway, random drops for the Friends & Family white colorway

Editor's Notes: Say what you will about KITH but Ronnie Fieg's imprint is nothing if not unpredictable. It'll opt for true neutrals on one drop and go logo-crazy on the next; KITH's 10th anniversary Converse collaboration definitely falls into that latter camp.

Utilizing nearly every iteration of the KITH logo, these two iterations of Converse's Chuck 70 make it extremely obvious who designed them.

Like, if you can't tell from the dozens of KITH logos on each shoe, they even have the usual KITH tag on the midsole (appropriately reworked to say "KXTH").

These new Chucks are like mirror opposites of KITH's previous two-part Converse drops. There's even a removable velcro KITH patch in place of the typical medial side badge for customizable appeal.

To really underline how special these sneakers are, KITH is only offering the white friends & family (or Kith & Kin, if you'd like) pair to the public as part of a random drop series. 72 lucky customers who buy the black pair either in-store or online will receive the white Converse alongside their purchase.

