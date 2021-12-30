Your Best Look Yet at Kith’s “Dusty Rose” New Balance 990v1

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

New images of the Kith x New Balance 990v1 “Dusty Rose” have leaked online, giving us our best look at the rumored upcoming drop. The sneaker is believed to be part of Kith’s 10th-anniversary celebrations, which is said to include special editions of various 990 versions. The 990v1 features KXTH branding on the tongue, which strengthens those rumors.

Ronnie Fieg and Kith have previously released a “Genesis” New Balance 990v3, while the founder has teased a “Daytona” 990v3 in recent weeks, adding to the speculation that Fieg has more than a few New Balance projects up his sleeve.

The Kith x New Balance 990v1 “Dusty Rose” features a very clean, light pink upper made of what looks to be suede with a mesh base of the same color. Gray detailing is found on the tongue tag, heel, and N logo.

There’s no concrete information on when we’ll be seeing a release, but expect more news in early 2022. Until then, check out the sneaker above.

