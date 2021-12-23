The Lox Front Kith & Nike for New York Knicks 2021

It doesn't get much more New York-centric than the Kith & Nike for the New York Knicks 2021 collection. Not just because of the clothes and kicks, but The Lox-fronted campaign that takes Madison Square Garden as its backdrop.

I'm no New York expert by any stretch of the imagination. I've visited the city twice, with both trips taking place in 2019 – they were short and sweet with little time for being a typical tourist, but I've got a lot of love for NY.

One thing I do know is how big of a cultural impact The Lox – Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch – has had on New York and Hip-Hop culture as a whole.

Kith and Nike's New York Knicks collections have delivered some of the biggest celebrations of NYC through the marriage of style, sport, and music.

Each of those components has played a crucial role in bringing these collections to life. Last year, Kith welcomed Dipset to MSG for an exclusive freestyle as part of the collaboration's campaign, which, this year, is fronted by The Lox.

2021's edition of the city-centric link-up offers a second take on the Knicks' iconic jersey, as well as a co-branded off-court apparel line-up that includes a varsity jacket, tracksuit, coach jacket, and accessories provided by New Era.

The finishing touch? A classic Nike Air Force 1 Low "New York" constructed from black premium pebbled leather, complete with white sole, translucent outsoles, and asymmetrical gradient TPU Swooshes.

Kith & Nike for New York Knicks 2021 launches online for European customers on December 24, with a US release following on December 25.