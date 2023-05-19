Ronnie Fieg on Why KITH Summer 2023 Needs to Be Experienced IRL

As KITH matures, so does Ronnie Fieg. By the time that Fieg turns 41 on June 18, his brand will have rolled out Summer 2023, its largest singular clothing collection to date. As (literally) huge as this moment is, it's equally personal, a physical manifestation of Fieg's evermore sophisticated taste.

KITH's Summer 2023 campaign — premiered a couple days prior to May 19, when the line debuts on KITH's website — is visual evidence, with this season's star model, actor Adrian Brody, wearing the KITH clobber on strolls through scenic wine country and pebble-strewn beaches.

The vibe is sunny European getaway, inspired by one of Fieg's own recent excursions.

"I spent my 40th birthday last year traveling around Europe," the KITH founder told Highsnobiety, recalling adventures through Nice, St. Tropez, and the Italian coast.

You can see that attitude made tangible in KITH's Summer 2023 collection: the clothes are more sophisticated than ever before, with sedate short-sleeved sweaters, yarn-dyed shirts, and summer-weight baby corduroy shorts evoking the sort of relaxed, easy wardrobe one would expect to find on the Amalfi Coast.

It's all about the fabrics.

"I found different fabrics and patterns in each place I visited that became the inspiration for this season’s collection," said Fieg. "We created so many different specialty fabrics that you really have to see and feel them in person to understand how unique it makes each piece."

Most of the key textiles are new to KITH's oeuvre and speak to the growing urbanity of its in-house collection, as Fieg explained.

"One of my favorites is our tropical wool, which is super light and flowy, and is meant to be our summer suiting fabric," Fieg continued. "It’s the perfect weight and texture to wear at night or for a dressier occasion."

You've got matching sets of jackets and shorts, shirts and slacks in the breathable, wrinkle-resistant summer wool — this is summer wedding stuff.

"We also took the chunky cotton yarn people are used to seeing in our sweaters and used it to create an open-air crochet knit," continued Fieg. "It’s a substantial fabric, but the crochet is very loose and airy and is a great layer in the summer."

Now, summertime means statement dressing comes at a premium. You've gotta do a lot with a little when temps climb, which is where these pieces come in.

What better compliment to KITH Classics' new adidas Samba collab?

Finally, Fieg pointed out KITH Summer 2023's new cupro linen, an airy textile available in sandwashed and cupro/lyocell blends for maximum drape and even the occasional paisley print for spice.

"Our cupro linen... blends a few elements we’re known for but through a new lens for this season," Fieg explained." It has this washed lived-in appearance that I love, and its very light and soft to the touch."

Touch is everything with KITH Summer 2023.

Fabric comes first, setting the tone for arguably KITH's most evolved offering to date. Happy birthday indeed.