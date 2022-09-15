Klättermussen FW22 is Outdoor Excellence

When Drake decided it was time to take us on a tour of his Gorpcore wardrobe in the music video for "Sticky" from Honestly, Nevermind, some of the hottest outdoors brands firmed the spotlight. Keen eyes would have spotted his cohorts rocking pieces from Klättermusen's extensive arsenal, an expert arsenal that grows further with the arrival of its FW22 collection.

With high flyers like Arc'teryx getting the OVO stamp of approval for their unwavering high-performance gear, seeing the Swedish armorer that is Klättermusen make the cut shouldn't come as a surprise.

Whether you're setting off on a hike, getting Alpine active, or simply jetting around rainy inner-city streets, few brands can stand toe-to-toe with the archive of gear that Klättermusen has built in its 47 years of activity.

Putting your best foot forward with shell jackets that comfortably tackle whatever downpour British climates can throw at you is one thing, but Klätter, reigning from Sweden, is built to take on conditions considerably more inclement. Cold, rain, wind, snow – this is gear that needs to be functionally prepared to tackle them all, sometimes all at once.

As fall approaches, this couldn't be truer. FW22 sees the brand demonstrate its best in all areas, with a particularly strong focus on expanding its outerwear options (with down, shells, windbreakers, and everything in between, certified) and equipment.

As you browse the extensive product selection, which is available to shop online now, you'll find evolved takes on the brand's functional hiking bags, a wider spectrum of color options, and plenty of new silhouettes across all core categories.